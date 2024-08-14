This video More videos

A video clip shows the moment drifting driver Albert Hall crashed into spectators at an unlawful car meet - leaving a victim with a fractured skull.

A ‘semi professional’ racing driver who left a man with a fractured skull after crashing during an unlawful drifting meeting has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Albert Hall was driving an Mazda MX 5 when he lost control as he skidded around a roundabout during the gathering at Alwalton Hill in Peterborough in September last year, spinning and hitting a male spectator at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim suffered a fractured skull, and injuries to his legs that meant he could not walk for two months – relying on friends and family to help him with tasks including shopping, cooking and washing up.

He also spoke of being nervous when cars similar to the one that struck him, and having to change his work responsibilities as a result of the injuries.

An inspection of the car found that it had a number of serious faults that would have meant an MOT failure as the problems were 'dangerous.’

Today Hall – who was 21 at the time of the incident but is now 22 – appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, after he had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police have released shocking footage of the crash – which sentencing judge Recorder Taylor said could have been a ‘real tragedy.’

Mazda had tyre and chassis in ‘horrendous condition’

The court was told that Hall, of High Street, Stanwick, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire had been riding motorbikes since he was a small boy, and had raced in a number of events on the continent – and Hall claimed the meeting on September 2 was the first time he had taken part in unlawful gatherings such as this one – normally taking to tracks including Santa Pod dragster strip in Northamptonshire.

Jack Furness, prosecuting, told the court the collision happened on roads in an industrial estate at Alwalton Hill.

He said: “The defendant lost control of his vehicle and it spun 180 degrees towards an area where several people were watching. One man was struck and he was thrown onto the car and he landed a short distance away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash victim described feeling ‘disorientated and confused’ when he got up from the crash.

In interview, Hall said he had gone to check on the victim in the moments after the crash, but left the scene after becoming concerned about his own safety. He hid his car in bushes near-by.

Mr Furness – who described Hall as a ‘semi professional racing driver,’ told the court the victim stayed in hospital for three days following the incident, suffering a fracture to the skull, a bleed to the brain, swelling to his left knee and abrasions to his right leg.

A detailed examination of the Mazda revealed several, serious faults – including the offside rear tyre having the cord exposed, the horn was not working, the driver seat was not properly secured, one windscreen wiper was not working, a wheel nut was missing, and there were problems with the chassis – which would have resulted in a failure of the MOT, and an immediate prohibition of the use of the car on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In police interview, Hall said he was aware of some of the issues affecting the car – but not all of them.

"He is a young man who has clearly made a massive mistake he will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

Andrew Brumhill, defending, told the court Hall had shown remorse from the beginning – something that Recorder Taylor agreed with, and took into account during the hearing.

Mr Brumhill said: “I represented him at police interview, and he was very, very remorseful then.

"He didn’t bury his head in the sand – he knew he would eventually come to court, and he had done his research as to what would happen to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are dealing with a young man of previously good character, who is hard working, educated and in full time employment.

"He has lived his whole life around motorsport. He rode his first bike aged three, and started racing aged six. He has raced in meetings in Holland and other European countries.

“This was the first time he had done something like this on public streets. He can’t offer an explanation, other than he received a call from an old school friend about the meet.

"He has been very emotional, and is very remorseful.

"He is a young man who has clearly made a massive mistake he will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This could have been a real tragedy”

Recorder Taylor, sentencing, said: “This was an unlawful meet, for people to drive dangerously on public roads. You (Hall), knew what it was when you took part.

"You drifted at speed and spun 180 degrees into a pedestrian.

"The victim had injuries to both legs and a skull fracture. The injuries to his legs caused him problems in the medium term.

"He also suffered significant mental injuries.

"You were driving way to fast, and this was compounded by the fact there were lots of people standing by – this could have been a real tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is compounded again by the state of your car. One of the rear tyres was in a horrendous condition, the chassis was in a horrendous condition, there was a wheel nut missing.

"This clearly would have affected the safety of the vehicle if you were driving in normal conditions, let alone when doing high speed and dangerous manoeuvres.

"This was obviously a highly dangerous manoeuvre.”

Suspended sentence handed out

Recorder Taylor said the starting point for the offence was a three year prison sentence – and there were a number of aggravating features, including the fact there was a vulnerable victim, as he was a pedestrian, and the condition of the car.

However, there were also a number of mitigating features, including Hall’s young age, his lack of previous convictions and his good driving record, his remorse, a guilty plea at the first opportunity. He also took a number of references into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall as given a one year sentence, suspended for 18 months, and 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for two years – with the need to take an extended retest – and ordered to pay £340 court costs within 14 days.

Earlier this year, Jaymie Currie, 26, of Earl’s Close, Peterborough was disqualified from driving after he was caught on camera sliding his BMW around the same roundabout seconds before Hall’s crash.

Currie was disqualified from driving for 18 months, and is required to pass an extended re-test before regaining his licence after admitting a charge of dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 140 hours of unpaid work after admitting driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the September incident, PC James Goose, from the Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Car meets have been a problem in Peterborough for some time and is something that RPU alongside other departments such as neighbourhood policing have been tackling. Although these events are often intended to be good-natured for car enthusiasts, they can also become incredibly dangerous and can cause damage to the roads as well as potentially putting the community at risk.”