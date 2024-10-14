This video More videos

Watch the adorable youngster who became the official voice for Blackpool Tower, and has a giant replica of the resort attraction in his house, in this super-cute video.

In this adorable video (click to play above), a bright youngster shares his memories of how he got to record his own voiceovers - which were played to real customers in the Blackpool Tower’s lift.

Two years ago, Charlie Barratt was invited to record a professional voiceover so he could be the official voice of Blackpool Tower’s lift. Now, aged 8, Charlie is still as passionate about the seaside structure - saying he’s been ‘thousands of times’.

In the clip, which is taken from an episode of Unconventional Brits, the Tower-mad youngster joyfully recounts the time when he was invited to a professional recording studio after attracting the admiration of staff at Blackpool Tower.

Charlie told Shots! TV: “I did a recording and played it to my SENCO, who sent it to her friend Kenny Mew [former manager at Blackpool Tower]. He was really impressed and said it was really fluent.”

And after appearing in the Blackpool Gazette, he was gifted a giant replica of his favourite attraction, which had been made out of lollipop sticks over 40 years ago - a gift that Charlie still cherishes today. Showing Lucinda Herbert his impressive collection of Tower-themed statues, he added: “I think I want to collect lots of lollipop sticks to make my own. I have looked after it, but the lift has stopped working because I use it a lot. That’s my favourite part of the tower.”

Charlie Barratt, aged 8, measures himself against his Tower replica. | Lucinda Herbert, Shots! TV

Charlie, who was just six when his professional voiceovers were broadcast to visitors who went in the lift, now says he can’t wait until he is old enough to work at the tower. But, for now, he just likes to visit his favourite structure as much as possible. “I’ve been loads of times, probably like a thousand times, and I got to know a lot of the staff in there.”

Watch Charlie the Tower Boy in Episode 9 of Unconventional Brits, available now on Shots! TV. https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52636276