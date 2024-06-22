Cheshire woman had lip fillers to look like Kim Kardashian but now regrets the cosmetic procedure
Lorna Holmes, 28, had the cosmetic treatment done five years ago, and has now expressed her regret on social media. She grew up idolising celebrities such as the Kardashians and decided aged 23 to get fillers done herself - but has shared a video to warn her followers that lip fillers have left her with ‘saggy’ and ‘stretched’ lips.
Lorna had 3ml injected over two years, worth £300, and loved them. But then she started to realise having her lips done didn't help how she felt inside and let them naturally dissolve. Now she regrets having them done so young.
She wants other women to only have work done if they really want to and not because they are following a trend. Lorna, a hairdresser and content creator, from Winsford, Cheshire said: "I used to idolise the Kardashians since I was 15. I wanted a quick fix. I thought by doing that it would make me happier.”
But then she realised that ‘changing my appearance didn't make me happy’. She warns against young women doing it without doing their research or looking within first.
