The actions of two Royal Air Force engineers who broke a newly-installed Paddington Bear statue in half before stealing it were "the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for", a judge said.

Daniel Heath and William Lawrence , who are both 22 and work as engineers at RAF Odiham in Hampshire , had been drinking when they damaged the statue at 2am on March 2 , after a night out.

CCTV footage played to Reading Magistrates' Court showed them approaching the Paddington Bear statute on Northbrook Street before teaming up in an attempt to rip the bear off the bench. They are then seen walking off with part of the damaged statue.

The pair carried the statue through the town and into a taxi, which took them back to their base at RAF Odiham, the court heard. Heath of Oakhall Park , Thornton, West Yorkshire , and Lawrence, of John Street, Enderby, Leicestershire , were sentenced to a 12-month community order this week after admitting criminal damage.

District judge Sam Goozee condemned their actions as "an act of wanton vandalism".

"Paddington Bear is a beloved cultural icon with children and adults alike," he said.

"He represents kindness, tolerance and promotes integration and acceptance in our society. His famous label attached to his duffle coat says "please look after this bear”. On the night of March 2 2025, your actions were the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for. Your actions lacked respect and integrity, two values you should uphold as members of the armed forces."

The statue is one of 23 located across the UK and Ireland as part of the Paddington Visits Trail, the judge added. The bear's creator Michael Bond was also born in Newbury , which added to the cultural significance of the statue for the town, the court heard.

"In what can only be described as an act of wanton vandalism, the CCTV shows the two of you forcibly remove the front facade of the Paddington statue and carry him through the town to a taxi which took you and the statute back to your base at RAF Odiham," Judge Goozee added.

Heath and Lawrence were arrested at the RAF Odiham base the next day and admitted the offences in their interview with Thames Valley Police . The broken half of the Paddington Bear statue was later found hidden in the boot of Lawrence's car.

The costs of repairs to the statue were £5,451, prosecutor Jaimie Renuka told the court.

Mr Renuka read out a witness statement from Trish Willetts , the chief executive of Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) which owned the statue, who said the remaining half of the Paddington Bear statue had to be covered up by wrapping it in a bin bag.

Ms Willetts said: "We were aware that children would find it upsetting to see the statue completely destroyed".

The defendants' defence lawyer Tom Brymer told the court: "They have been stupid and they are extremely ashamed about their actions. They are two men who are very different than what we see on the CCTV footage."

The pair were ordered to pay £2,725 each towards the costs of repairing the statue.

They have also been sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work "as payback to the community for your actions", the judge said.

He added: "Your Squadron Leader speaks of your both being committed and diligent members of the RAF despite your junior rank. The RAF recognise your strong promise for your future.

"I do not know what your futures may hold in the armed forces as a result of this conviction, that will be a matter for a different tribunal."

It is understood the RAF are considering the court findings.

An RAF spokesperson said: "We are aware that 2 service personnel pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and were sentenced to 12-month community orders at Reading Magistrates' Court today."

Thames Valley Police inspector Alan Hawkett , of the Newbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I am pleased Daniel Heath and William Lawrence have admitted to damaging and stealing the Paddington Bear statue and they have been sentenced accordingly.

"The Paddington Bear statue is a beloved part of Newbury so we did everything we could to locate it and bring the offenders to justice.

"After a short stay at Newbury police station, we handed the statue back to its owners so it can be restored.

"Criminal damage and theft are serious offences regardless of the target, and we will always look to investigate and have offenders punished proportionately, including being put before the courts."