Shocking CCTV shows moment two cars crash onto pavement narrowly missing café customers

By Jessica Martin
Published 24th Aug 2024, 16:40 BST
Watch the moment two cars crash onto a pavement - with terrified café customers jumping from their seats.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two cars careered onto a pavement just metres away from café customers who were sitting outside.

The footage from Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex, shows the cars, thought to be a silver Mercedes B-Class and a red Jaguar, crashing onto the pavement. Frightened customers are seen jumping from their seats as the cars mount the pavement - with some running to help the drivers.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision in Queens Road in Buckhurst at 1.25pm on August 19. Thankfully, no-one was hurt.

Parked cars were badly damaged in the crash outside Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex.Parked cars were badly damaged in the crash outside Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex.
Parked cars were badly damaged in the crash outside Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex. | Serhat Ayaz / SWNS

A video taken by café manager Serhat Ayaz of the aftermath of the crash shows uprooted paving slabs and damage to a parked car.

Mr Ayaz said: "I was serving coffee and I heard a big noise. It's a busy road and I'm so glad nobody was hurt because seconds before a lady with babies had come to the shop."

