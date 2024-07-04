Cambridgeshire Peterborough: Police pull 'Rambo' knife and Class A drugs from dealer's pocket in bodycam video
An e-scooter riding drug dealer who was found with a Rambo knife down his trousers has been jailed for four years.
Dillon Farrar, 20, was arrested in St Johns Road, Fletton, on April 20 this year by two neighbourhood policing officers.
The officers were on plain-clothed cycle patrols in response to concerns from the public about drug dealing in the area.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained “The two officers spotted what they believed to be a drug deal by Farrar, who was on an electric scooter, and intervened however Farrar attempted to ride away.
“The officers grabbed hold of him and restrained him, while Farrar struggled and continued to try to get away, lashing out resulting in him being sprayed with PAVA – an incapacitant spray.
“Farrar, of Stagshaw Drive, Fletton, was searched and found to have a ‘Rambo’ knife in his waistband and 37 wraps of class A drugs in his jacket pockets, resulting in his arrest.”
He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (July 1) where he was sentenced to four years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.
He has also had six penalty points added to his driving licence for riding an e-scooter without insurance.
Detective Constable Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “This was some great work by the neighbourhood officers who were carrying out proactive patrols in response to community concerns.
“Farrar made several attempts to get away but was safely restrained leading to the officers uncovering the drugs and weapon.
“We understand hearing about instances where weapons are involved is concerning, which is why we need the public’s help to tackle this issue and pass on any information about people who may carry weapons.”
