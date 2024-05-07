Britain’s oldest dancer celebrates her 103rd birthday as she still practices almost every day - watch below
Dinkie Flowers, born in 1921, has been dancing since the age of three and still practices almost every day. She studied at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and went on to ice skate all over the world. Dinkie has danced in front of the Royal Family in Baghdad and she performed for Prince Phillip at an Ice Gala in Paris in 1952. She made her first TV debut on the BBC’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ in 2020 aged 98.
The mum-of-one and grandmother-of-four from Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, plans to celebrate her birthday in style with her carer Lesley Tomlinson, friends and old pupils she has taught in dance classes over the years.
Lesley says Dinkie still does her dancing every Friday and one hour ‘keep fit and dance’ classes three days each week.
She said: “Dinkie still doesn’t take any medication, doesn’t wear glasses or hearing aids, all she has is short term memory loss. She looks exactly the same and the girls who come and see her can’t believe how mobile she is. Dinkie had one pupil who started dancing with her when she was just three - she is 50 now, and still comes to dance with Dinkie for about an hour every week.”
Dinkie hopes to “keep dancing through life” and “can’t wait” to celebrate the special day with her loved ones.
