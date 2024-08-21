You can’t bank on the bank holiday weather – so why not head abroad from EMA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the forthcoming bank holiday promising typically changeable British bank holiday weather, perhaps a last-minute flight abroad is a cheap and easy solution worth considering.

East Midlands Airport has more than 150 departing flights across this weekend, August 24th to 26th, and a wide variety of destinations to choose from. It offers an effortless travel experience – located next to the motorway, with parking and bus stops close to the terminal, and typically less than a 15-minute wait for security.

There are new features in the terminal to help get your holiday off to a good start, with a brand new bar called The Yard, a completely refurbished Castle Rock Bar & Kitchen, extra seating, a new, larger JD Sports shop and modernised toilet and baby changing facilities.

There’s plenty to choose from on the departure boards too. A brief beach break awaits in Majorca, Menorca, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Malaga, Ibiza and Portugal – and that’s just some of the flights leaving before 8am this Saturday. That means you could be sipping margaritas by the pool before lunchtime!

Faro in Portugal is one of the many destinations within easy reach of EMA this bank holiday weekend

Perhaps exploring a European city would suit a three-day break – there are flights to Rome, Barcelona and Paris that leave by lunchtime this Saturday, giving plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere, culture and food and drink experiences available. Or a short flight for a simple change of scene could see you enjoying a Guinness or two in Dublin along with its famed nightlife.

Some options currently available this Saturday for two adults include:

· Faro – Ryanair departs 7.05am or Jet2 departs 7.40am, returning with Tui 11.15am on Monday (approximately three-hour flights). £436 with Ryanair; £445 with Jet2

· Paris – Eastern Airways departs 9.45am, returning 8.20pm on Monday (1hr 50mins flights) £589

· Ibiza - Jet2 departs 4.10pm, returning 10.10pm on Monday (2hrs 40mins flights) £401

· Dublin – Ryanair departs 7.55am, returning 8.35pm on Monday (1hr 5mins flights) £461.

EMA’s customer services and planning director, Mike Grimes, said: “We know that unfortunately the British weather can’t be relied on for giving us a decent bank holiday weekend, so getting away from it all for a few days may feel like an excellent option.

“At East Midlands Airport, we have plenty of low-cost flights going to many popular destinations across Europe, and we’ll make sure that the start of your short break is as relaxing, enjoyable and hassle-free as possible.”