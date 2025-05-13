WJ Group to automatically notify drivers of roadworks in UK first

In a UK first, drivers using various popular navigation apps, such as Waze and others global apps and compatible cars, will be alerted to roadworks en route to their destinations thanks to a new system installed in vehicles operated by road marking and highway safety specialist, WJ Group.

Safety Cloud™ created by HAAS Alert connects to the works lights installed on WJ’s vehicles. When these are turned on, the system activates and communicates with the various compatible navigation apps and vehicle infotainment screens to send out a Digital Alert that they are approaching roadworks, road maintenance other hazardous operations on their route.

“HAAS Alert is thrilled to welcome our first UK roadworks contractor to the Safety Cloud network,” commented Gareth Evans, European Director of Strategy and Business Development of HAAS Alert.

“We are so impressed by WJ Group’s commitment to road safety and improved mobility. We are excited to see this partnership unfold.”

Get notified of roadworks

At present, these navigation apps primarily rely on reports from motorists to make other users aware of upcoming events on the road network such as roadworks and lane closures etc. This can lead to inaccurate or delayed reporting of what is coming up, consequently leading to unneeded diversions or behavioural changes.

On the local authority network, WJ’s work is often short in duration, installing road markings, carrying out surface defect repairs or other works before moving to a new location. Operating like this means that if the roadworks are reported by road users, the work may nearly be finished by the time others approach, meaning the report has had a minimal impact for drivers.

By integrating with WJ’s vehicle work lights, reports are sent almost instantly, alerting drivers as soon as the work has started. Owing to the early warning, motorists are then able to avoid the works if necessary, reduce their speed knowing there is going to be a workforce in the road, or prepare themselves for a slight delay.

This delivers benefits for WJ’s workforce by reducing driver speed and frustration when approaching roadworks as they are no longer unexpected, leading to a lower chance of incursions or other dangerous actions. It additionally benefits drivers by enabling them to take an alternative route to avoid the work, also reducing congestion and disruption around the roadworks.

WJ has now trialled the system on several vehicles operating from their Stoke-on-Trent depot in Lancashire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire and other surrounding areas. This is the latest move by WJ Group to help local authorities and the highways industry communicate the location of roadworks to the public, in an effort to reduce the 40 hours drivers spend annually in road delays, reducing frustrations and improving safety.

Wayne Johnston, CEO of WJ Group said: “Roadworks are an essential service to ensure that the network is up to standard and safe to use, but we understand they can cause delays. One of driver’s main frustrations that is often highlighted is the lack of communication, however when dealing with smaller and more mobile work areas it’s very difficult to communicate that this work will be taking place.

"Thanks to the in-car messaging system, motorists will now be made aware of any road improvements taking place, preventing a negative impact on their journey and alleviating one of their main concerns.

We’re proud to have collaborated with HAAS Alert and to be a forerunner in bringing this to the industry. Hopefully as others adopt the system, we’ll see concerns about delays due to roadworks become an issue of the past and help create a safer environment for our workforce.”

For more information about WJ Group, please click here.