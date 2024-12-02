trentbarton's Christmas and New Year bus services

trentbarton has announced its bus services for Christmas 2024 and over the New Year.

Tom Morgan, managing director at trentbarton, said: “Helping our customers get around in the run up to Christmas and then the New Year is a highlight of our year.

“We’re gearing up for a busy festive period as people travel to shop, get to work and back, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy the revelry in our towns and cities.

“We’ll have lots of buses on the road on Christmas Eve and after Boxing Day, plus on New Year’s Eve to get people to their celebrations and enjoy a safe ride home on our night buses.”

trentbarton driver Clive Parr with the Christmas timetables

The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve. A normal Tuesday service will run until the last departures leave from around 6pm onwards.

There will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day only skylink Nottingham and skylink Derby will run a Sunday service.

New Year’s Eve on Tuesday 31 December will see a Saturday service across the network with last departures around 8pm. Special timetables will then operate on services which have Saturday night buses, until the usual last bus.

Full details are at: www.trentbarton.co.uk/christmas2024

The key points are:

· Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December: a normal Tuesday service until last buses departing from 6pm onwards – details of the last bus on each route is at: www.trentbarton.co.uk/christmaseve2024

· Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th: no services

· Boxing Day, Thursday 26th: no services, except for a Sunday service on skylink Derby and skylink Nottingham

· Friday 27th and Saturday 28th: a Saturday service will run

· Sunday 29th: a Sunday service will run

· Monday 30th: a Saturday service but with Monday-Thursday late buses, for the last buses see: www.trentbarton.co.uk/30december2024

· New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st: a Saturday service with special services after 8pm including night owls, see: www.trentbarton.co.uk/newyearseve2024

· New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January: no services

· Thursday 2nd: buses are back to normal

Tom said: “Everyone at trentbarton wishes all our customers a happy, peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and New Year. And I would personally like to thank our drivers and the teams who keep them on the road for their hard work this year.”