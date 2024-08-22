A Harry Potter-themed bedroom is a treat for Hogwarts fans.

Feeding gators, stroking sloths and Harry Potter thrill rides in a week of Florida fun

THERE’S always something new and exciting on the agenda in Florida’s theme parks and that’s what has kept our family going back again and again. This time our multi-generational group needed a very spacious base and we found it in Kissimmee, the vacation home capital of the world.

Day 1

Our jaws dropped as we first looked around our huge luxury villa, complete with pool, Jacuzzi, cinema room, games room, and the, all important, Hogwarts-themed bedroom for our 11-year-old Harry Potter fan. The younger princess of the group, aged two, had a Mickey and Minnie Mouse or sparkly Disney Frozen room to choose from. The full kitchen had every gadget you could dream of, or even figure out how to use, and there was a full utility room. There are many resorts in Kissimmee to choose from, all with easy access to the parks. Ours was Championsgate which has a range of accommodations from condos to mind-blowing mansions and a luxury hotel to choose from. See more at Jeeves Rentals https://www.jeevesfloridarentals.com

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

There is also a fun water park and clubhouse as well as a range of shops and restaurants just a couple of minutes’ drive away.

The Universal and Walt Disney World parks are between 15 to 30 mins’ drive away, so with a packed itinerary, we hit the ground running!

Day 2

Gatorland, which opened in the 1940s, is home to 3,000 alligators, many rescued, even rare, white leucistic specimens and other animals to see. A capybara encounter was a hit with Lillie, although their ‘charms’ were lost on me! We all ‘felt the fear and did it anyway’ zip-lining across a lake full of large gators and also went within a few feet of these giants to feed them with some tasty raw chicken. The biggest, named Buddy, was 13ft long and weighed 1,200lbs. Scary, but exciting. Our amazing gator expert Brandon Fisher gave us lots of information and fun facts about these awesome beasts. www.gatorland.com

A typical luxury villa in Kissimmee, Florida.

Day 3

Universal Orlando Resort with its two parks, and more experiences to come next year, has grown so much over the years. Here we found hard-core thrills and rides. While my own favourites are the simulator experiences - Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spiderman, celebrating 25 years of thrills this year, and the truly incredible Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. I loved this experience.

Our motion simulator whizzed us through and around the castle for an unforgettable few minutes. The two Harry Potter-themed areas - one in Universal Studios and the other in Islands of Adventure are simply stunning recreations of the films with attention to detail akin to a real film set.

The Hogwarts Express takes you between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley (two-park ticket needed) with a fun journey on a real train! Throw in a fire-breathing dragon, a chance to buy a wand that really works, drinking Butterbeer and a ride on Hagrid’s motorbike, and this all left us awestruck.

Young fans of Frozen would love this bedroom.

But the biggest hit for the thrill seekers in our party - Lillie, dad Will and mum Leigh, was definitely VelociCoaster in Jurassic World. With their Express tickets they were able to ride it more than once and rated it the best rollercoaster they had ever been on. We ate at one of the park’s best restaurants, Mythos, at lunchtime and for dinner there was so much choice along Universal CityWalk. An action-packed day to remember forever.

Day 4

Facial treatments at beautiful Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s St Somewhere Spa for myself and sister Lynn, followed by a relax by the pool with lunch and cocktails on tap. www.MargaritavilleResortOrlando.com The young family headed for some serious outlet shopping at Premium Outlets.

In the evening we all stepped back in time - to the 11th Century - to join in a feast of jousting and spectacle at Medieval Times. Our knight Santiago de Compostela, in black and white livery, won the contest of valour and skill. Our feast of a chicken dinner was eaten peasant-style with our fingers. www.medievaltimes.com Another dinner show that’s fun for all ages too is Pirates Dinner Adventure with some swashbuckling and aerobatic antics on a spectacular set recreation of a pirate ship. www.piratesdinneradventure.com

Jousting is a fun spectacle at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, Kissimmee.

Day 5

At Wild Florida Airboats and Gator Park, Lillie ticked off another wishlist event by getting up close and personal with not just one, but two sloths. Being able to stroke Guy and Chloe as they munched on mango was another unforgettable moment. This park, about 40 minutes outside Kissimmee, has many more animals to discover and with a thrilling airboat ride and safari park drive-thru, it makes a lovely way to discover Florida’s authentic countryside. www.wildfloridairboats.com

Day 6 and 7

There was no more magical way to end our Kissimmee stay than to explore Walt Disney World’s four theme parks that had new adventures to discover, not least Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios. Our first sight of the Millennium Falcon was a wow moment, but the whole area is full of fun detail that fans of the films will appreciate. The two major experiences here - Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance were given a 10 out of 10 rating by our thrill seekers.

Magic Kingdom, with its beautiful princess castle has more to offer younger children - including the iconic teacups and It’s A Small World. Unfortunately, we came home too early to try the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which opened here in late June, but it looks like another magical, musical adventure. We’ll have to go back!

At Epcot I skipped the queue on my favourite ride Test Track by using the single rider lane. A tip worth knowing. Here Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the newest big ride and at Animal Kingdom Avatar Flight of Passage was given a big thumbs up by Will and Lillie.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened this summer in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Make the most of your time by using the My Disney Experience app and the Genie+ service with Lightning Lane queue strategy.

Our action-packed week proved a multi-generational hit and we know next year there’ll be more new things to discover!

Travel facts

More information from Experience Kissimmee www.experiencekissimmee.com and www.visitflorida.com

Orlando Attraction Tickets offers the 2024 Universal Orlando 3 Park Explorer Ticket (including Volcano Bay water park) for £305 per adult and £295 per child. The Universal Express Pass starts from £89 for use across both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure www.orlandoattractiontickets.co.uk or 0800 228 9333. www.universalorlando.com

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort: Two-week package in summer holidays for two adults and two kids: One FREE Quick-Service Meal per day - save £265 per adult; one non-alcoholic/alcoholic drink per meal; Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of a 7-Day; Memory Maker worth $210 (£165) at the gate; includes a £200 saving on your package. From just £68 per person, per night. Free Disney Dining and Drinks is back on the menu at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for 2025 holidays. More information at www.disneypackages.co.uk

America As You Like It (www.americaasyoulikeit.com / 020 8742 8299) has a seven-night self-catering holiday from £1,115 per adult and £745 per child (2-11yrs), based on four adults and two children sharing, and including return flights from Heathrow to Orlando on Virgin Atlantic, seven days fully inclusive minivan rental and seven nights self-catering in a five-bedroom private home with pool at Championsgate.

Booking an Airport Lounge with Holiday Extras brings more holiday with less hassle. Access to the No1 Lounge at Heathrow T3 starts at £40 based on arrival on August 1, 2024. For more information and to book, HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.

Plan your ideal trip with an invaluable book: The Brit Guide to Orlando by Simon and Susan Veness (RRP £19.99).