The Brutalist: The best architecture trips and holidays inspired by The Brutalist

With the 10-time Academy Award nominated film, The Brutalist, debuting on big screens over the weekend, First Choice has shared the top inspirational architecture-based itineraries for those wanting to learn more about the most iconic designs and structures around the world.

Customers can see the imposing Brutalist style that inspired the film first hand in the socialist streets of Boston or create their own Gaudi inspired mosaic masterpieces in Barcelona, with First Choice packages and experiences that bring these artistic styles to life.

Brutalist Boldness in Boston, USA

Brutalist architecture is a style that emerged in the mid-20th century, characterized by its stark, geometric forms, raw concrete construction, and an emphasis on functionality and structural honesty.

Boston is a treasure trove for Brutalist architecture. Iconic structures like Boston City Hall and the Government Service Centre showcase the striking, raw concrete and geometric designs that define this style. Try a bike tour of the city to see these imposing structures against the backdrop of the colonial and post-modern architectural style that dot the city.

Pick a stay in the Fairmont Copley Plaza – itself an iconic architectural and design hotspot in Boston’s history since the 1910s. Prices from £819* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a double standard room, on a room only basis for 3 nights, flights departing from London Heathrow airport on 7th February 2025. 2x 23kg luggage included and transfers not included.

Modernist Marvels in Barcelona, Spain

Gaudí's architecture is renowned for its whimsical, organic forms, vibrant colours, and innovative use of materials.

Barcelona is home to the masterpieces of Antoni Gaudí, including the iconic Sagrada Família, the whimsical Park Güell, and the intricate Casa Batlló. These buildings showcase the vibrant colours, organic forms, and intricate details that define the Art Nouveau style. For those wanting to truly get under the skin of the modernist stye, First Choice offers a mosaic workshop and city tour in which you’ll learn all about Gaudí’s style before trying your hand at the mosaic form yourself.

The Arai Aparthotel is its own architectural marvel. Whilst preferring the Gothic style over Modernist, the hotel is set in a former 18th century with original details and exposed brick galore. Prices from £392* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a superior apartment, on a room only basis for 3 nights, flights departing from London Gatwick airport on 3rd March 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

Gothic Splendour in Prague, Czech Republic

Gothic architecture is a style that flourished in medieval Europe, characterized by its pointed arches, ribbed vaults, flying buttresses, and large stained glass windows.

Some of the best Gothic architecture can be found in Prague, such as the stunning St. Vitus Cathedral with its towering spires, walk across the Charles Bridge with its Gothic statues, and visit the Týn Church in Old Town Square. The city's medieval vibe is perfect for exploring dramatic and ornate designs. To fully immerse in the Gothic aesthetic, First Choice offers a ghost tour of the city with local myths and legends all told while you explore some of the cities most impressive structures.

A stay at the Alchymist Grand Hotel And Spa is like stepping back in time. Dating back 5 centuries and packed with Gothic character this stay in the picturesque streets of Malá Strana is perfect for those looking for something a little different. Prices from £363* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a deluxe double room, on a bed and breakfast basis for 3 nights, flights departing from London Luton airport on 10th February 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

Moorish Masterpieces in Marrakech, Morocco

Moorish architecture is a distinctive style that is prevalent in the western Islamic world, characterised by its intricate and ornate designs.

Marrakech is a city that’s full of it, from the Koutoubia Mosque, with its iconic minaret, to the Bahia Palace, which showcases intricate tilework and lush gardens. The Saadian Tombs also offer a glimpse into the ornate craftsmanship of the era. Wandering through the Medina and visiting the Ben Youssef Madrasa will immerse you in the rich architectural heritage of the Moors.

The Moroccan House Marrakech has Moorish style down to a fine art – with gold inlaid ceilings, intricate tiles and engraved archways to boot. Prices from £207* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a double standard room, on a room only basis for 5 nights, flights departing from London Luton airport on 15th March 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

Byzantine Wonders in Istanbul, Turkey

Byzantine architecture is a style that emerged in the Eastern Roman Empire, characterized by its grand domes, extensive use of mosaics, and richly decorated interiors.

Istanbul is a treasure trove of Byzantine architecture, offering a unique glimpse into the city's rich history. The Hagia Sophia, with its massive dome and stunning mosaics, is a masterpiece of Byzantine engineering and artistry. The Chora Church (Kariye Museum) is another gem, renowned for its exquisite frescoes and mosaics that depict biblical scenes. The Basilica Cistern, an underground marvel, showcases the ingenuity of Byzantine water management.

The Amiral Palace Hotel Boutique Class is packed with a combination of modern and Byzantine charm, with domes, marble and soft golden lighting around every corner. Prices from £385* per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a basic double standard room, on a bed and breakfast basis for 3 nights, flights departing from Bristol airport on 7th March 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included.

