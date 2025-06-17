Surface dressing programme to begin in Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council’s annual surface dressing programme is set to start on 25 June, subject to weather conditions. The programme is part of wider work to repair and improve the county’s roads.

Almost 60 roads are to be surface dressed, which will extend their life. Advance signage will go up on the roads, and there will be letter drops to closely affected residents.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “This programme is an important one for us as surface dressing helps to prolong a road’s life, and helps to prevent potholes forming.

“We’d ask that people are careful when they drive on roads that have just been surface dressed and stick to the speed limits.

“Our teams will be out and about putting signs up to warn when they will be at each location, but as surface dressing can only be carried out in dry conditions, if it rains we may see some delays.

“We’d like to apologise for any delays caused while the work is taking place.”

The programme includes the following roads:

Lullington Road, from Gunby Hill to A444, Overseal, Linton

Church Street, Main Street to fishpond, Netherseal, Linton

Linton Heath, from Colliery Lane to Waterfallows Lane, Linton

Main Street, from Hillside Road to Colliery Lane, Linton

Hillside Road, from High Street to Arthur Street, Linton / Caste Gresley, Linton

Linton Heath, from Colliery Lane to Waterfallows Lane, Linton

Coton Park, the cul-de-sac to Cadley Lane, Linton

Coton Road, from the speed limit sign outside property number 81 to Elms Road, Coton, Walton on Trent, Linton

Ash Grove Lane, from A5132 to Etwall Road, Egginton, Etwall and Repton

Cote Bottom Lane, from Woodhouse Lane to Tippers Lane, Foston, Hilton

Church Road, from Ashbourne Road to Boggy Lane, Church Broughton, Hilton

Main Street, from Boggy Lane to Badway Lane, Church Broughton, Hilton

Littlefield Road, from Badway Lane to Bent Lane, Church Broughton, Hilton

A515 Brierlow Bar / Sterndale Moor, Brierlow Bar / Sterndale Moor, Dovedale / Buxton North and East

A517 Ashbourne Road, Cross o 'th' Hands to Hill Close, Turnditch, Ashbourne

A615 Alfreton Road, from the 30/40mph speed limit at Matlock Green to near the 30/40 speed limit sign entering Tansley, Matlock

A615 Matlock Green, limited section, Matlock

Church Street, from the A615 (excluding the junction) to just north of Oak Tree Gardens, Matlock

Over Lane, from the A609 to Whitemoor Lane, Openwoodgate, Horsley

James Lane, from Ash Lane to Commonpiece Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton

unnamed section of road from Commonpiece Lane to Butterpot Lane, Hardley Hill, Hilton

A515 Clifton Road, from the A52 Clifton roundabout to Edlaston Lane, Clifton, Ashbourne

Slack Lane, from Ridgeway Lane to Gun Lane, Nether Heage, Ripley West and Heage

Ridgeway Lane, from Crich Lane to Slack Lane, Ripley West and Heage

Stonebroom Lane, from Love Lane to B6014, Tibshelf

Lickpenny Lane, from the B6014 to A615, Dethick Common / Butterley, Wingerworth and Shirland / Alport and Derwent

Dimple Road, from just west of Woolley Road to Hurds Hollow, Matlock

B5057 Main Road / Wensley Road, from East Bank to the 30mph sign at the former Red Lion pub at Wensley, Dovedale

B5057 Elton Road, from the B5056 to West Bank, Winster, Dovedale

Farley Lane / Farley Hill, from Flash Lane to Smedley Street West, Farley, Derwent Valley

Jaggers Lane, from the B5057 to Farley Lane, Darley Moor, Derwent Valley

Wirestone Lane, from A632 to B5057, Matlock, Wingerworth and Shirland

Langer Lane from Rectory Drive to Birdholme Brook, Wingerworth and Shirland

Nethermoor Road, from the A6 Derby Road roundabout to Green Lane / Wingfield Road, Tupton, Clay Cross North

Stanley Lane, from Deep Lane to the county boundary, Tibshelf

Hawking Lane, from Stainsby Mill to Deep Lane, Tibshelf

A619 Markham Road dual carriageway from the West Bars roundabout to Park Road (carriageway to be treated in both directions), Chesterfield, Spire

School Lane, from the junction with Netherfield Lane to Wigley, Wadshelf, Dronfield West and Walton

Main Road, from the A619 at Wadshelf to Netherfield Lane, Dronfield West and Walton

Bradshaw Lane, from A619 to Main Road, Wadshelf, Dronfield West and Walton

A619 Chesterfield Road, from the A621 Golden Gates roundabout to Top Lane, Eastmoor, Baslow, Derwent Valley / Dronfield West and Walton

Horsleygate Lane, from the B6051 to B6054, Holmesfield, Dronfield West and Walton

Salisbury Road, from Shetland Road to Links Road, Dronfield East

Firthwood Road, from Ferndale Road to Eckington Road, Coal Aston, Eckington and Killamarsh

Ford Road, from south of Geer Lane to B6056 Main Road, Marsh Lane, Eckington and Killamarsh

Church Street, from the A619 to Park Street, Barlborough and Clowne

A6187 Hathersage Road / Castleton Road, from the A6013 junction to the 30mph speed limit sign at Hathersage, Bakewell, Chapel and Hope Valley

Derby Road, from A516 Etwall to Etwall Brook, Hilton

Hilton Road, from Etwall Brook to Egginton Road, Etwall and Repton

Sutton Road, from Bent Lane to Schoolpiece Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton

Common Lane, from Schoolpiece Lane to Marlpit Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton

unnamed Road from Marlpit Lane to James Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton

A6 Dale Road North, from the pelican crossing outside 'Rock Lea' to Church Road, Rowsley / Darley Dale, Derwent Valley

A632 Chesterfield Road / Amber Lane, Matlock, Matlock / Wingerworth and Shirland

Padfield Main Road, from the B6105 Woodhead Road to Brosscroft, Glossop and Charlesworth

Dyehouse Lane, from Spring Bank Road to High Street junction, New Mills

B5059 Macclesfield Road, from the junction with the A53 to College Road, Buxton West

There is more information on surface dressing on the council’s website at derbyshire.gov.uk/surfacedressing