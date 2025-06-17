Surface dressing programme to begin in Derbyshire
Almost 60 roads are to be surface dressed, which will extend their life. Advance signage will go up on the roads, and there will be letter drops to closely affected residents.
Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “This programme is an important one for us as surface dressing helps to prolong a road’s life, and helps to prevent potholes forming.
“We’d ask that people are careful when they drive on roads that have just been surface dressed and stick to the speed limits.
“Our teams will be out and about putting signs up to warn when they will be at each location, but as surface dressing can only be carried out in dry conditions, if it rains we may see some delays.
“We’d like to apologise for any delays caused while the work is taking place.”
The programme includes the following roads:
- Lullington Road, from Gunby Hill to A444, Overseal, Linton
- Church Street, Main Street to fishpond, Netherseal, Linton
- Linton Heath, from Colliery Lane to Waterfallows Lane, Linton
- Main Street, from Hillside Road to Colliery Lane, Linton
- Hillside Road, from High Street to Arthur Street, Linton / Caste Gresley, Linton
- Linton Heath, from Colliery Lane to Waterfallows Lane, Linton
- Coton Park, the cul-de-sac to Cadley Lane, Linton
- Coton Road, from the speed limit sign outside property number 81 to Elms Road, Coton, Walton on Trent, Linton
- Ash Grove Lane, from A5132 to Etwall Road, Egginton, Etwall and Repton
- Cote Bottom Lane, from Woodhouse Lane to Tippers Lane, Foston, Hilton
- Church Road, from Ashbourne Road to Boggy Lane, Church Broughton, Hilton
- Main Street, from Boggy Lane to Badway Lane, Church Broughton, Hilton
- Littlefield Road, from Badway Lane to Bent Lane, Church Broughton, Hilton
- A515 Brierlow Bar / Sterndale Moor, Brierlow Bar / Sterndale Moor, Dovedale / Buxton North and East
- A517 Ashbourne Road, Cross o 'th' Hands to Hill Close, Turnditch, Ashbourne
- A615 Alfreton Road, from the 30/40mph speed limit at Matlock Green to near the 30/40 speed limit sign entering Tansley, Matlock
- A615 Matlock Green, limited section, Matlock
- Church Street, from the A615 (excluding the junction) to just north of Oak Tree Gardens, Matlock
- Over Lane, from the A609 to Whitemoor Lane, Openwoodgate, Horsley
- James Lane, from Ash Lane to Commonpiece Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton
- unnamed section of road from Commonpiece Lane to Butterpot Lane, Hardley Hill, Hilton
- A515 Clifton Road, from the A52 Clifton roundabout to Edlaston Lane, Clifton, Ashbourne
- Slack Lane, from Ridgeway Lane to Gun Lane, Nether Heage, Ripley West and Heage
- Ridgeway Lane, from Crich Lane to Slack Lane, Ripley West and Heage
- Stonebroom Lane, from Love Lane to B6014, Tibshelf
- Lickpenny Lane, from the B6014 to A615, Dethick Common / Butterley, Wingerworth and Shirland / Alport and Derwent
- Dimple Road, from just west of Woolley Road to Hurds Hollow, Matlock
- B5057 Main Road / Wensley Road, from East Bank to the 30mph sign at the former Red Lion pub at Wensley, Dovedale
- B5057 Elton Road, from the B5056 to West Bank, Winster, Dovedale
- Farley Lane / Farley Hill, from Flash Lane to Smedley Street West, Farley, Derwent Valley
- Jaggers Lane, from the B5057 to Farley Lane, Darley Moor, Derwent Valley
- Wirestone Lane, from A632 to B5057, Matlock, Wingerworth and Shirland
- Langer Lane from Rectory Drive to Birdholme Brook, Wingerworth and Shirland
- Nethermoor Road, from the A6 Derby Road roundabout to Green Lane / Wingfield Road, Tupton, Clay Cross North
- Stanley Lane, from Deep Lane to the county boundary, Tibshelf
- Hawking Lane, from Stainsby Mill to Deep Lane, Tibshelf
- A619 Markham Road dual carriageway from the West Bars roundabout to Park Road (carriageway to be treated in both directions), Chesterfield, Spire
- School Lane, from the junction with Netherfield Lane to Wigley, Wadshelf, Dronfield West and Walton
- Main Road, from the A619 at Wadshelf to Netherfield Lane, Dronfield West and Walton
- Bradshaw Lane, from A619 to Main Road, Wadshelf, Dronfield West and Walton
- A619 Chesterfield Road, from the A621 Golden Gates roundabout to Top Lane, Eastmoor, Baslow, Derwent Valley / Dronfield West and Walton
- Horsleygate Lane, from the B6051 to B6054, Holmesfield, Dronfield West and Walton
- Salisbury Road, from Shetland Road to Links Road, Dronfield East
- Firthwood Road, from Ferndale Road to Eckington Road, Coal Aston, Eckington and Killamarsh
- Ford Road, from south of Geer Lane to B6056 Main Road, Marsh Lane, Eckington and Killamarsh
- Church Street, from the A619 to Park Street, Barlborough and Clowne
- A6187 Hathersage Road / Castleton Road, from the A6013 junction to the 30mph speed limit sign at Hathersage, Bakewell, Chapel and Hope Valley
- Derby Road, from A516 Etwall to Etwall Brook, Hilton
- Hilton Road, from Etwall Brook to Egginton Road, Etwall and Repton
- Sutton Road, from Bent Lane to Schoolpiece Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton
- Common Lane, from Schoolpiece Lane to Marlpit Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton
- unnamed Road from Marlpit Lane to James Lane, Sutton on the Hill, Hilton
- A6 Dale Road North, from the pelican crossing outside 'Rock Lea' to Church Road, Rowsley / Darley Dale, Derwent Valley
- A632 Chesterfield Road / Amber Lane, Matlock, Matlock / Wingerworth and Shirland
- Padfield Main Road, from the B6105 Woodhead Road to Brosscroft, Glossop and Charlesworth
- Dyehouse Lane, from Spring Bank Road to High Street junction, New Mills
- B5059 Macclesfield Road, from the junction with the A53 to College Road, Buxton West
There is more information on surface dressing on the council’s website at derbyshire.gov.uk/surfacedressing