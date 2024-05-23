A new study has identified the top hidden gem holiday destinations across England, and Monyash – located five miles away from Bakewell – has been ranked among the country’s best staycation spots.

Schofields Insurance, a leading provider of holiday home insurance, conducted the study – using data including crime rates and a tourist attraction score.

As part of the research, Schofields Insurance also surveyed 1,000 adults aged over 18 in the UK to identify their top locations for holiday homes, which helped to uncover a number of villages and small towns that rarely appear in lists for the top holiday cottage destinations in England.

We decided to visit Monyash ourselves to see why it had ranked so highly – will you be making plans to visit Monyash in the future?

1 . Monyash - UK holiday hidden gem Monyash has been named as a hidden gem holiday destination. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Monyash Schofields encouraged holidaymakers to consider Monyash instead of staying in nearby tourist hotspot Bakewell. They said: “This is a hidden gem of a village with a remarkably low crime rate of 12.05 crimes per 100 thousand people, making it the 32nd safest village in Derbyshire.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Excellent base for exploration Schofields said: “It is famed for its five ponds, 20 wells and thriving community, but it is also located perfectly in the rolling hills of the stunning Lathkill Dale - making it an excellent base to explore the Peak District.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales