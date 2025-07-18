Monyash is a picturesque village nestled in the heart of the Peak District, and is perfect for anyone planning a day trip this summer.
We visited Monyash ourselves to explore the village – and these photos show why it is ideal for anyone looking to venture off the beaten track over the coming weeks.
1. Monyash
Monyash is the perfect summer day trip destination. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Walking routes
You can head straight out of the village across the White Peak landscape, with walks to suit everyone, from four mile circulars to long distance trails such as The Limestone Way. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Peak District
Monyash is an ideal base from which to explore some of the Peak District’s most scenic countryside. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Local pub
The Bulls Head is a historic inn that is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy a meal or something to drink. Photo: Brian Eyre