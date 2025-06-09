Venture off the beaten track this summer by visiting these 16 beautiful villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which are perfect day trip destinations

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely Derbyshire destinations for a day trip this summer?

These are some of the best villages to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

These are some of the best villages to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale.

Photo: jason chadwick

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

Photo: jason chadwick

