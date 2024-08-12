Venture off the beaten track this summer by visiting these 14 beautiful villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.
Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this summer?
1. Scenic villages
These lesser-known villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the top of your list for places to visit this summer. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Edale
Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Pilsley
Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: jason chadwick