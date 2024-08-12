Venture off the beaten track this summer by visiting these 14 beautiful villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:50 GMT
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District this summer, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

READ THIS: Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week with 21 of the best cafes and tea rooms across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this summer?

These lesser-known villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the top of your list for places to visit this summer.

1. Scenic villages

These lesser-known villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the top of your list for places to visit this summer. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale.

2. Edale

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

3. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

4. Pilsley

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewellChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice