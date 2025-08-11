Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with great places to visit in every corner of the county.
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places across the region – and these are the towns and villages were chosen.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Best day trip destinations this summer
Locals have recommended these places as some of the best to visit for a day trip this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Ashford in the Water
Ralph Weston recommended Ashford in the Water. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Hartington and Beresford Dale
Jillian Rose Milne said: “I used to visit Hartington and Beresford Dale.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. Castleton
Kerry Louise Lomas said: “Castleton - my favourite.” Photo: jason chadwick