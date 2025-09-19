These 18 stunning villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect day trip destinations for anyone looking to venture off the beaten track this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:25 BST
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely Derbyshire destinations for a day trip over the coming weeks?

These are some of the best villages to explore this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Beautiful villages to explore

These are some of the best villages to explore this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Edensor is another of the charming villages dotted across the Chatsworth Estate. It has been named as Derbyshire’s poshest village and one of most desirable places to live in the UK.

2. Edensor

Edensor is another of the charming villages dotted across the Chatsworth Estate. It has been named as Derbyshire’s poshest village and one of most desirable places to live in the UK. Photo: jason chadwick

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

3. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Hartington is a picturesque village in the south of the Peak District National Park. It is popular with walkers, providing access to the scenic walking routes across the Dove Valley.

4. Hartington

Hartington is a picturesque village in the south of the Peak District National Park. It is popular with walkers, providing access to the scenic walking routes across the Dove Valley. Photo: jason chadwick

