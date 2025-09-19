Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.
Why not head out to one of these lovely Derbyshire destinations for a day trip over the coming weeks?
1. Beautiful villages to explore
These are some of the best villages to explore this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Edensor
Edensor is another of the charming villages dotted across the Chatsworth Estate. It has been named as Derbyshire’s poshest village and one of most desirable places to live in the UK. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Hartington
Hartington is a picturesque village in the south of the Peak District National Park. It is popular with walkers, providing access to the scenic walking routes across the Dove Valley. Photo: jason chadwick