Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 35 of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order – will you be staying at any of these places in 2025?

Best places to stay across Derbyshire These are some of the best places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025.

The George, Hathersage The George has a 4.5/5 rating based on 705 Google reviews - winning praise for its "warm and cosy rooms."

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 550 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "relaxing spa" and "amazing staff."