Peak District trips: 35 of the best hotels and places to stay for a 2025 break in Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:36 BST
These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal for those planning a trip to the area in 2025.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 35 of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order – will you be staying at any of these places in 2025?

1. Best places to stay across Derbyshire

These are some of the best places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

The George has a 4.5/5 rating based on 705 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.5/5 rating based on 705 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 550 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 550 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 522 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 522 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google

