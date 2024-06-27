Peak District hidden gems: 11 stunning lesser-known villages to visit across the Peak District this summer – perfect for a day trip

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:57 BST
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District this summer, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this summer?

These are some of the best hidden gems across the Peaks.

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale.

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

