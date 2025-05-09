Locals recommend 19 of the best places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect day trip destinations for a sunny weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:08 BST
These are some of the best places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District for a day trip during sunny weather – all of which were recommended by locals.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with great places to visit in every corner of the county.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places across the region – and these are the towns and villages were chosen.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places this weekend while the sun is shining?

These are some of the best day trip destinations for a sunny weekend in Derbyshire.

1. Day trip destinations

These are some of the best day trip destinations for a sunny weekend in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.”

2. Hathersage

Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.”

3. Ashover

Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Kerry Louise Lomas said: “Castleton - my favourite.”

4. Castleton

Kerry Louise Lomas said: “Castleton - my favourite.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice