Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with great places to visit in every corner of the county.
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places across the region – and these are the towns and villages were chosen.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places this weekend while the sun is shining?
1. Day trip destinations
These are some of the best day trip destinations for a sunny weekend in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Hathersage
Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.” Photo: jason chadwick
3. Ashover
Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Castleton
Kerry Louise Lomas said: “Castleton - my favourite.” Photo: jason chadwick