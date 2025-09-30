If you’re planning a last minute trip this autumn, then Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the very top of your list.
From stunning areas of natural beauty to superb pubs and restaurants, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – perfect for a day trip destination or a weekend break.
These are 24 reasons why you should visit the Derbyshire and the Peak District National Park over the autumn months – the full list can be found below.
1. Reasons to visit Derbyshire this autumn
These are 24 reasons why Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to visit over the autumn months. Photo: RKH
2. Explore an iconic country house and filming location
The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Beautiful scenery
Wherever you are in the Peak District, beautiful scenery is guaranteed. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Waterfalls
Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list of places to visit. Blackden Brook and Kinder Scout are also worth visiting for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Peak District’s stunning waterfalls. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024