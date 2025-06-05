I live in Derbyshire and these are 21 reasons to visit this summer – including great pubs, Peak District attractions, beauty spots and restaurants

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:13 BST
These are 21 reasons to head to Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect inspiration for a family day trip or summer staycation.

If you’re planning a last minute summer trip this year, then Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the very top of your list.

From stunning areas of natural beauty to superb pubs and restaurants, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – making it a great alternative to a holiday abroad.

These are 21 reasons why you should visit the Derbyshire and the Peak District National Park this summer – the full list can be found below.

These are 21 reasons to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer.

1. Reasons to visit Derbyshire this summer

These are 21 reasons to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers - James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions.

2. Explore an iconic country house and filming location

The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Wherever you are in the Peak District, beautiful scenery is guaranteed. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir.

3. Beautiful scenery

Wherever you are in the Peak District, beautiful scenery is guaranteed. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list of places to visit. Blackden Brook and Kinder Scout are also worth visiting for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Peak District’s stunning waterfalls.

4. Waterfalls

Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list of places to visit. Blackden Brook and Kinder Scout are also worth visiting for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Peak District’s stunning waterfalls. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice