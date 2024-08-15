Illana Wilkinson, pictured amongst a sea of Sunflowers at Barlow Sunflowers, near Chesterfield.Illana Wilkinson, pictured amongst a sea of Sunflowers at Barlow Sunflowers, near Chesterfield.
Sunniest spot in UK? Incredible photos show five acres of sunflowers which attract visitors from across country

By Izzy Hawksworth
Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 07:37 BST

An incredible five acres of gorgeous sunflowers are attracting visitors from across the county and uniting flower lovers.

Paul Ibbotson, 56, first came up with the idea to grow the stunning flowers on his land in Barlow near Chesterfield, around three years ago.

This year, he planted two and a half acres of wildflowers and five acres of sunflowers - which visitors can pick and take home with them.

Thousands of people visit the farm every year and have travelled from all over the UK to see the incredible flowers.

Co-owner Alison Ibbotson, 54, said: "I've had people from London, Manchester, the Wirral, Leicester and Lincoln - literally everywhere. And what I think is so lovely about it, is that every nationality love it.

"This lad came from London yesterday, he came and got some in the morning and then came and got some more in the afternoon.

"I've even had people book into the local cafe and the local pub, so they can stay overnight to come and see it. I can't believe how well it's took off."

Barlow Sunflowers is open from 10am to sunset every day and it costs £3 entry fee per person and £1 per stem.

Thousands of people visit the farm every year and have travelled from all over the UK to see the incredible flowers.

Thousands of people visit the farm every year and have travelled from all over the UK to see the incredible flowers.

The site has been planted with two and a half acres of wildflowers and five acres of sunflowers - which visitors can pick and take home with them.

The site has been planted with two and a half acres of wildflowers and five acres of sunflowers - which visitors can pick and take home with them.

Visitors are pictured picking Sunflowers at Barlow Sunflowers

Visitors are pictured picking Sunflowers at Barlow Sunflowers

The stunning field of flowers

The stunning field of flowers

