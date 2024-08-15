Paul Ibbotson, 56, first came up with the idea to grow the stunning flowers on his land in Barlow near Chesterfield, around three years ago.

This year, he planted two and a half acres of wildflowers and five acres of sunflowers - which visitors can pick and take home with them.

Thousands of people visit the farm every year and have travelled from all over the UK to see the incredible flowers.

Co-owner Alison Ibbotson, 54, said: "I've had people from London, Manchester, the Wirral, Leicester and Lincoln - literally everywhere. And what I think is so lovely about it, is that every nationality love it.

"This lad came from London yesterday, he came and got some in the morning and then came and got some more in the afternoon.

"I've even had people book into the local cafe and the local pub, so they can stay overnight to come and see it. I can't believe how well it's took off."

Barlow Sunflowers is open from 10am to sunset every day and it costs £3 entry fee per person and £1 per stem.

1 . Sunflowers Thousands of people visit the farm every year and have travelled from all over the UK to see the incredible flowers. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Sunflowers The site has been planted with two and a half acres of wildflowers and five acres of sunflowers - which visitors can pick and take home with them. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Sunflowers Visitors are pictured picking Sunflowers at Barlow Sunflowers Photo: SWNS Photo Sales