31 of the best pubs with scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on a day trip this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
If you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a pint this summer, these pubs should be at the very top of your list – with each offering great views across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

With summer underway, there is no better time to sample some of Derbyshire best pubs – and enjoy some of most scenic views that the area has to offer.

These 31 venues offer some of the most picturesque views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order – will you be visiting any of these venues over the coming weeks?

These are some of the best pubs for scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Scenic pubs

These are some of the best pubs for scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Blind Bull has a 4.6/5 rating based on 456 Google reviews. One visitor described it as a “peaceful, idyllic location with great views from the rear garden.”

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull has a 4.6/5 rating based on 456 Google reviews. One visitor described it as a “peaceful, idyllic location with great views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Grouse and Claret has a 4.1/5 rating based on 3,247 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.”

3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley

The Grouse and Claret has a 4.1/5 rating based on 3,247 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 510 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 510 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.” Photo: Google

