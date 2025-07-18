With summer underway, there is no better time to sample some of Derbyshire best pubs – and enjoy some of most scenic views that the area has to offer.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order – will you be visiting any of these venues over the coming weeks?
1. Scenic pubs
These are some of the best pubs for scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull has a 4.6/5 rating based on 456 Google reviews. One visitor described it as a “peaceful, idyllic location with great views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley
The Grouse and Claret has a 4.1/5 rating based on 3,247 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 510 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.” Photo: Google