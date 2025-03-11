With spring on the horizon, there is no better time to sample some of Derbyshire best pubs – and enjoy some of most scenic views that the area has to offer.

These 25 venues offer some of the most picturesque views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order – and the full list can be found below.

1 . Scenic pubs These are some of the most scenic pubs across the county. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath This pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 2,869 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 499 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.” Photo: Google Photo Sales