25 of the best pubs for scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during a spring day trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
These are some of the most scenic pubs to visit as spring approaches across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

With spring on the horizon, there is no better time to sample some of Derbyshire best pubs – and enjoy some of most scenic views that the area has to offer.

These 25 venues offer some of the most picturesque views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order – and the full list can be found below.

These are some of the most scenic pubs across the county.

1. Scenic pubs

These are some of the most scenic pubs across the county. Photo: jason chadwick

This pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 2,869 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”

2. The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath

This pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 2,869 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 499 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 499 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.” Photo: Google

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,196 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic views.”

4. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,196 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic views.” Photo: Google

