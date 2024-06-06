Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with great places to visit in every corner of the county.
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places across the region – and these are the 19 towns and villages were chosen.
The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else you think we missed out?
1. Best places to visit
These towns and villages were among those recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Matlock, Eyam, Darley Dale, Chesterfield and Bakewell
Juliette Hill said she would recommend a number of places - including Eyam, Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Darley Dale. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Hathersage
Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. Ashover
Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.” Photo: Brian Eyre