19 of the best towns and villages to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – as chosen by Derbyshire Times readers

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:31 BST
These are some of the best towns and villages to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – voted for by our readers.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with great places to visit in every corner of the county.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places across the region – and these are the 19 towns and villages were chosen.

READ THIS: Take a look inside 'charming' cottage on the edge of the Peak District

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else you think we missed out?

These towns and villages were among those recommended by our readers.

1. Best places to visit

These towns and villages were among those recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Juliette Hill said she would recommend a number of places - including Eyam, Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Darley Dale.

2. Matlock, Eyam, Darley Dale, Chesterfield and Bakewell

Juliette Hill said she would recommend a number of places - including Eyam, Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock and Darley Dale. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.”

3. Hathersage

Alan Bolland said: “Hathersage for Little John’s Grave.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.”

4. Ashover

Jean Slater said: “Ashover, historical village, it also has a one day agricultural show with eateries and beautiful scenery along the way.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireDerbyshire Times