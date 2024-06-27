13 reasons to visit the Peak District for your next staycation – including great pubs, restaurants and tourist attractions

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:37 BST
These are 13 reasons to head to the Peak District this summer and enjoy a staycation in the country’s oldest national park.

If you’re planning a summer staycation for 2024, then the Peak District should be at the very top of your list.

From stunning areas of natural beauty to superb pubs and restaurants, the Peak District offers something for everyone – making it a great alternative to a holiday abroad.

These are 13 reasons why you should visit the Peak District National Park this summer – the full list can be found below.

The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions.

Wherever you are in the Peak District, beautiful scenery is guaranteed. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir.

Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list of places to visit. Blackden Brook and Kinder Scout are also worth visiting for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Peak District’s stunning waterfalls.

