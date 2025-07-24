Significant milestone officially marked at East Midlands Airport

A plaque has been unveiled to mark the completion of work that means all security lanes used by customers are fitted with next-generation scanning technology at East Midlands Airport.

The improvements also include an expansion and transformation of the security hall, creating a much brighter, modern and welcoming space for customers and staff.

The completion of the work has been permanently commemorated with a new plaque in the security hall. It was unveiled on Monday 21 July by the airport’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths and Terry Dyer, the son of the airport’s first director Eric Dyer. This echoed the unveiling of a plaque on the same date in 1965 by HRH the Duke of Edinburgh to mark the official opening of East Midlands Airport.

The newly installed state-of-the-art scanners allow security officers to view and manoeuvre items within the bags using 3D technology, improving the speed and accuracy of security checks. The upgrade means those flying through from this summer can leave electronics and 100ml liquids in their cabin luggage

Around 99% of customers at the airport waited less than 15 minutes for security last year before the new equipment was installed – and it’s expected this will improve further due to the capabilities of the baggage scanners, as well as new body scanners installed as part of the improvements.

Seven of the eight lanes in the security hall – which has also undergone an expansion – are now available for passengers following the upgrades. The remaining lane, currently out of use, will also be upgraded in the coming months.

The changes have been prompted by the rollout of new Government rules at UK airports. For the time-being the 100ml restriction on liquids remains in place.

As part of the security improvement programme, the airport is also upgrading all of the security checkpoints used by people working at the airport. Significant changes will be carried out to enhance the workspace and amenities for security staff working in three gatehouses - with all improvements due to be complete later this year.

East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, said: “It’s a real momentous occasion for East Midlands Airport that we have transformed the security experience for customers, and great to celebrate the completion of this work on the anniversary of our opening.

“I was delighted to be joined by Terry Dyer, the son of the airport’s first managing director, to unveil the plaque to mark this milestone as the airport continues his legacy of always aiming higher to make choosing and using East Midlands as effortless as possible. I think he’d be proud of what we’ve achieved and our plans for the airport’s future growth and success.”