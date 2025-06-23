New discounted bus travel for 19 to 21 year olds in Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council is to extend it’s popular b_line card, which offers single bus fares for £1.50, to those aged from 19 up until their 22nd birthday.

The current b_line scheme is Derbyshire County Council’s cut-price travel discount and library card for young people aged 11 up to 19. Since 1 November 2023 b_line card holders have been able to buy single tickets for £1.50 on buses in, to and from Derbyshire (including Derby).

The new extended scheme for those aged 19 to 21 started on 16 June, and young people who live in the county can apply for a b_line card online.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said: “I am delighted that we are able to announce this initiative for cheaper bus travel for young people, which is one of the first projects for our new administration.

“Providing cheap simple tickets opens up opportunities for young people whether that is education, an apprenticeship or work as well as a chance to access hospitality, leisure and entertainment services.”

The extension to the older age category builds on the simple and popular ticketing scheme already in place. In 2024 b_line applications increased 74% with year- on-year journey growth trebling since the £1.50 fare was introduced.

The new scheme for 19 to 21-year-olds will be run as a pilot until 31 December 2025 as part of Derbyshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), with the cards being known as b_line 3. Delivering cheaper fares for young people is one of the BSIPs key objectives.

b_line3 cards will be valid for £1.50 single fares on many of the county’s bus routes. These include those run by Stagecoach, High Peak, Arriva, Diamond, Central Connect, SPCT and Andrew’s of Tideswell services for journeys starting and/or ending in Derbyshire (including Derby City). At the moment the b_line 3 scheme does not include any buses run by TrentBarton.

Over the course of the next year responsibility for transport and schemes such as this are transferring to the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

To apply for a b_line3 card visit derbyshire.gov.uk/bline3