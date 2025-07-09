Nearly a third of residents in Derbyshire are considering ditching cars as petrol prices set to surge

With a sharp rise in petrol prices expected over the coming weeks, new research reveals that more than 32% of Brits living in Derbyshire are considering giving up their cars due to soaring motoring costs.

According to a new study by the UK’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach, parent of Stagecoach Yorkshire, thousands of Brits could ditch their cars in the coming months as petrol prices start to rise.

With the cost of filling a typical 50-60 litre car tank potentially jumping by up to £20 and prices already up 10% in the past fortnight, families across the region are feeling the strain.

Many local drivers may soon be forced to rethink their daily commute, opting for more affordable, less stressful transport options.

On board with Stagecoach

Stagecoach’s nationwide survey of working adults found that 32.48% are worried they may have to give up their cars this year if costs continue to climb.

With the cost of car tax, insurance, and maintenance also rising and oil prices expected to increase even further in the coming weeks, many Brits are actively exploring alternatives.

Stagecoach is expecting a spike in bus usage as more people swap their cars for public transport in a bid to save money and reduce stress.

Commuting by car is not just costly but mentally draining, the research suggests. 25% of working adults say they find driving more stressful than taking the bus or train, while 40% rate cycling as the most stressful way to commute.

In fact, March 2025 saw the highest bus usage of the year to date, signalling a growing shift in commuter habits as people prioritise peace of mind and value for money amid the rising cost of living.

Top frustrations for commuters in Britain:

Too much traffic – 35% Always feels rushed – 24% It's uncomfortable or noisy – 19% Can’t relax – 15% It’s boring – 12% No time to decompress – 10%

Debra Goodwin, Chief Customer Officer at Stagecoach, said: “In today’s non-stop world with costs rising, considering alternative ways to commute into work is important. Taking the bus to work not only allows commuters to take time out to think and relax, but it’s also a cost-effective method of transportation to and from work.

“According to our research, working Brits in Yorkshire and Derbyshire can double their ‘me time’, simply by using the bus on their commute. So let someone else do the driving, press pause on your day and scroll, read, listen, or just stare out of the window for a bit on your ‘me time’ machine.”

“In a time when mental wellness is paramount, trading costly and stressful car commutes for calmer, more productive journeys could be the change many need.”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “We know that rising petrol process are making life difficult for many families, and, often for young people. We are always there to support our communities, so the bus offers a reliable, easy and great value way to get around – to go out, get to work or the shops, or meet your friends.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.