More people finding more to enjoy at East Midlands Airport

Growing numbers of people are enjoying starting their holidays at East Midlands Airport, according to latest figures.

Last month saw more than 521,000 holidaymakers travel through the airport, a 5.2% increase on last July, as the peak summer season got underway.

And EMA has a host of new features in the terminal this summer to enhance people’s experience. As well as an existing seating area being upgraded earlier this year, a whole new seating area has recently been created in the departure lounge providing 60 extra seats for customers close to boarding gates.

Also in the departure lounge, a new Changing Places toilet and a modern baby changing facility have recently opened, with a new multi-faith room due to open soon in addition to an existing facility in the check-in hall. EMA customers will also notice a brand new bar, The Yard by Castle Rock, alongside a complete refurbishment of the popular Castle Rock Bar & Kitchen, toilet facilities and JD Sports shop.

Proving popular is the Little Book of Travel Tales for children as part of the airport’s newly-launched Little Flyers Club, whose five colourful cartoon characters can be seen on a selfie board in the terminal for young travellers to be pictured with. The book being handed out by customer ambassadors this summer has stories and activities to keep children occupied while on their travels.

Many people are drawn to EMA for the effortless experience they get – often willing to drive from areas beyond the region such as South Yorkshire, Northamptonshire and Staffordshire to enjoy a hassle-free start to their holidays. Located two minutes from the M1, it’s easy to get to - and with security queues kept under 15 minutes for all customers for the last five months, it’s also easy to get through.

Last week the CAA rated EMA as ‘very good’ for accessibility, while the latest internationally-recognised Airport Service Quality rankings place EMA 13th among 119 European airports for how people feel about their experience.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming more people to the airport this summer while continuing to provide the effortless experience they have come to expect from us. We’re an airport that prides itself on being welcoming and accessible for all and so were delighted to once again receive the highest rating from the UK CAA for accessibility.

“Our ongoing investment is aimed at making people’s visit to the airport even better, such as extra seating in response to customer feedback and big improvements in our retail and food and drink offer. And the newly-launched Little Flyers’ Club is proving very popular with young families, giving our younger travellers activities to help them enjoy their time at their airport.”