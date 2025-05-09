Losehill House Hotel & Spa launches campaign to highlight its uniqueness as a luxury Peak District walking destination for National Walking Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of National Walking Month this May, Losehill House Hotel & Spa has launched a campaign to raise awareness of its unique position as one of the Peak District’s most exceptional luxury walking destinations.

Nestled in the heart of the Peak District National Park, the boutique hotel offers a seamless blend of outdoor adventure and refined luxury, making it the ideal base for exploring the natural beauty of the region.

Losehill’s campaign highlights its unrivalled access to a wide range of scenic walks, with over 20 carefully curated routes starting right from the hotel’s doorstep, and hundreds more nearby. These walks cater to all levels of ability, from leisurely meanders through peaceful meadows to more challenging ridge hikes. The focus of the campaign is to showcase how Losehill provides discerning guests with the opportunity to experience the very best of the Peak District on foot, while enjoying the comfort and indulgence of a luxury boutique hotel.

Among the popular routes featured in the campaign are the Losehill Ridge to Mam Tor Circular (4.5 miles), offering stunning views over Edale Valley, and the Win Hill & Ladybower Loop (6 miles), which provides expansive views of the Peak District’s reservoirs. The Castleton & Cave Dale walk (5 miles) is a scenic journey through one of the area’s most picturesque villages, and the Meadow Meander (2 miles) offers a gentle stroll through tranquil meadows, perfect for unwinding before enjoying a spa treatment or a delicious meal.

Paul and Kathryn Roden, Managing Directors and co-owners of Losehill House Hotel & Spa, said:

“We are excited to launch this campaign to highlight the unique experience we offer at Losehill House. With the Peak District right on our doorstep, guests have the chance to enjoy some of the best walking routes in the UK, all while staying in the comfort of a luxurious hotel. Whether it’s a challenging hike or a more relaxed route, we want to raise awareness of how Losehill blends outdoor adventure with luxury, creating the perfect destination for National Walking Month.”

To further celebrate National Walking Month, Losehill House is offering a complimentary glass of Gusbourne sparkling wine to anyone mentioning National Walking Month, either on social media or while dining at the hotel’s Grafene Restaurant. This special offer is designed to encourage guests to share their walking experiences and to toast to the joys of outdoor exploration in the Peak District.

The campaign will be supported by a series of social media posts across platforms including Instagram and Facebook, showcasing the stunning walking routes and luxury hotel amenities. A dedicated hashtag, #WalkUnwindDine, will encourage guests and influencers to share their experiences of walking in the Peak District and relaxing at the hotel.

Losehill House is also inviting journalists and influencers to experience the luxury walking escape first-hand through media visits and collaborations. Press trips will be organised for key travel and lifestyle journalists, as well as outdoor bloggers and social media influencers, to explore the hotel’s walking routes, indulge in the spa, and enjoy fine dining at Grafene Restaurant.

Losehill House offers a seamless blend of outdoor exploration and luxury. After a day of exploration, guests can return to the hotel’s renowned spa, featuring an indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and wellness facilities. The hotel’s rooms are designed to offer comfort and style, with stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Grafene Restaurant at Losehill House provides a memorable dining experience, perfect for guests looking to unwind after a day of walking. With panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valley, the restaurant has earned a prestigious double AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence. Head Chef Simon Harrison, with over 18 years of experience, leads a team dedicated to delivering exceptional cuisine. Guests can enjoy a selection of seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, reflecting the region’s rich produce. Whether it’s a hearty three-course meal or a delicate six-course tasting menu, dining at Grafene is the perfect way to cap off a day of outdoor adventure.

By launching this campaign, Losehill House aims to attract those looking for a unique way to experience the Peak District, combining outdoor adventure with the luxury of a boutique hotel. Whether walking for relaxation or a challenge, Losehill offers an exceptional experience for guests seeking the perfect blend of nature and indulgence during National Walking Month.