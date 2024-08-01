Late deals available for a summer break from East Midlands Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Airport’s summer season is well underway – and if you haven’t booked your break yet, it’s not too late.

This summer has seen a surge in late bookings and among the main airlines based at EMA, Jet2holidays is ready to respond to those last-minute getaway needs.

And the airport is ready too, having successfully kept security queues to under 15 minutes for all customers for the last four months. Customers can also enjoy new facilities completed in time for summer 2024, including a brand new bar, revamped Castle Rock Bar & Kitchen, new toilets and seating and better wi-fi in the terminal.

Some of Jet2holidays’ late deals from EMA in the coming weeks include (all based on two adults sharing and including 22kg baggage allowance, prices and availability correct at the time of issue):

Alicante is one of many late deal destinations within easy reach of East Midlands Airport

· 14th August at £589pp – Spain, Alicante, 5 star Hospes Amerigo, three nights bed and breakfast (Jet2CityBreaks)

· 27th August at £859pp (also includes return transfers) – Turkey, Dalaman Area, Icmeler, 3+ star Faros Premium Beach Hotel, seven nights all-inclusive (Jet2holidays)

· 28th August at £819pp (also includes return transfers) - Spain, Costa Blanca, 3 star Dynastic Hotel And Spa, seven nights bed and breakfast (Jet2holidays)

· 28th August at £789pp (also includes return transfers) – Balearics, Majorca, 3+ star Tent Palmanova, seven nights bed and breakfast (Jet2holidays)

· 30th August at £819pp (also includes return transfers) – Portugal, Algarve, 3 star Topazio Vibe Beach Hotel And Apartments, seven nights bed and breakfast (Jet2holidays)

· 31st August at £539pp (also includes car hire) – Balearics, Majorca, Villa Toniet, seven nights self-catering departing from East Midlands (Jet2Villas).

More details are available at www.jet2holidays.com.

EMA’s Customer Service and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We have a busy summer schedule ahead but there’s still late availability on some flights – and Jet2holidays has some great offers. If anyone is thinking about a last-minute break, East Midlands Airport is the obvious choice if you want an easy way to get away.

“We’re right next to the motorway, our car parks are close to the terminal, public transport options drop you at our doorstep and getting through security is as effortless as it gets. That all means you can start enjoying your holiday, and the new features in our terminal, sooner.”

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays, said: “Although many have booked early, there is still great value to be had when it comes to booking a Summer 24 holiday with Jet2holidays – including all the benefits you get from Which?’s Travel Brand of the Year.

“This value is driving lots of demand for Summer 24 holidays. Fantastic offers such as Free Child Place Holidays are proving very popular, as is the fact we have great savings with £50 off per person (£60 off per person for customers with a MyJet2 account) on all Summer 24 holidays. This means a family of four can save £200 off their Summer 24 holiday – or £240 if they have a myJet2 account. This great value is driving demand, as are factors such as the football ending and people looking to enjoy a much-needed holiday in the sunshine.

“Additionally, because we have such an extensive programme on sale for Summer 24, we are always able to offer what customers may be looking for. Whether that’s more flexibility, their board basis, the duration of their holiday, the star rating of their accommodation or the day they wish to travel. Of course, people may look to tailor the finer requirements in response to their budgets and needs, but what endures is that desire to get away on a well-deserved holiday to the sunshine with a company they can trust.”