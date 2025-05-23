Junction 28 of the M1: New data shows 80,000 new trips a week on the junction by 2035

Data released today by Midlands Connect shows that by 2035, due to the economic success of the area, there could be 81,830 extra trips a week using Junction 28. This new data has been called ‘compelling evidence for the upgrades needed to make the junction fit for the future’.

The analysis shows that by 2035, there would be potential to unlock 2,070 additional jobs and 3,210 additional homes in the area. This is the forecasted growth from the area that seeks to use this part of the network. If this growth is fully realised, we predict that an extra 11,690 additional trips daily would seek to use transport networks in this area. This reflects the growth potential of key industries in the area including the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Midlands Connect believes highway performance at M1 Junction 28 is likely to be significantly reduced with increased safety risks, increased delays, poor reliability, and longer journey times if we cannot upgrade this vital route.

If it is upgraded, Midlands Connect believes there will be reduced queueing at M1 J28, less rat-running through villages neighbouring the Junction and more people walking and cycling.

Junction 28 of the M1.

Research released last year showed the district of Bolsover and the area around J28 of the M1 has amongst the highest levels of transport-related social exclusion in the Midlands and the second highest in England.

Local MPs, councils and businesses are now asking for the project to be included in the upcoming Road Investment Strategies (RIS) and other schemes along the route to be included in future rounds, covering the period 2025 to 2040.

Midlands Connect, Roads Programme Lead, Swati Mittal said:

“Junction 28 of the M1 is one of Midlands Connect’s priority road schemes, and this new data is more compelling evidence for the upgrades needed to make the junction fit for the future.

“We hope that our strong case will make a difference, and any new upgrades will help keep this part of Derbyshire moving by easing congestion to improve journey times for businesses, commuters, residents and visitors alike and cut carbon emissions generated by vehicles caught up in lengthy queues.”

Councillor Rob Reaney, Deputy Leader of Derbyshire County Council, said:

“There is no doubt that Junction 28 is at maximum capacity which makes life very difficult for those who use it on a regular basis – particularly local residents.

“Serving both the M1 and the A38 towards Derby, Ashfield and Mansfield, as well as communities in the immediate surrounding area, the junction is of vital importance to the road network in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. But its inadequate layout means that long tail-backs, travel delays and noise and air pollution impact on motorists and the local community daily.

“This problem isn’t going away and it’s clear that extra investment is needed now to keep pace with the level of economic development, in the area in the future.

“I’m pleased to be able to lend my support to lobby Government for funding to provide the major upgrade this important piece of local transport infrastructure desperately needs.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, the junction 28 Parliamentary Champion, said:

“It is encouraging to hear that more jobs in manufacturing and logistics could come to the Bolsover area, but an increase in people living and working here means that improvements to junction 28 are essential.

“Everyone who lives around South Normanton and Pinxton knows how bad the congestion can be already: we must act now to prevent further gridlock as the number of vehicles using the roads here increases.

“I will continue to press the Government to make junction 28 improvements a priority.”