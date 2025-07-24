One of the many stunning views from Jiva Beach Resort in Dalman | Jet2

If holidays were rainbows, a trip to Turkey’s Dalaman coast would not only explode with colour but leave your heart filled with kindness and warmth.

Calming waters, a million shades of dreamy blues, crazy fun-filled nights and so many delicious dishes it is almost impossible to choose - that's what welcomed us to the glorious Dalaman region.

This was my first visit to Turkey and it was obvious from the very first day ... I will definitely be back. It has a friendliness that has disappeared from some European holiday resorts and a population who are fiercely proud of their country.

We went a couple of weeks before the main tourist season started. The drawback is that not all the restaurants and bars are open. But the plus points outweigh the negatives for me and we even met a couple who have already booked to go back in October, after the season finishes.

The beauty of this area is undeniable whatever month you choose to visit. Clear skies, rugged mountains, smooth beaches and gorgeous greens generously dotted in every direction. There are holidays here for history lovers, foodies, sun seekers and families just wanting downtime to chill together.

One obvious warning - Turkey gets hot! The sort of temperatures that demand constant Factor 50 sunblock and, if you're anything like me, will see your cowering in the shade with your fair skin. Peak season also means queues and a level of crowd that I'm just not very keen on. We were still able to wear short sleeves and shorts on our visit, although we did find the beach a bit nippy on a couple of days and there were very few people willing to brave the sea. But we were able to wander up to monuments without anybody else about, chat for ages to restaurant owners and get a special service that is just impossible when all the tables are full. So while when you travel is all about what you prefer, there is no doubt that Turkey will once again attract more Brits this year and beyond.

The pools are just a few metres from the beach and cocktails are served at both | Jet2

The food, the climate, the history, the culture - it makes for a wonderful holiday with a bill that is still considerably less than other tourism hotspots. Turkey is the fastest growing destination for Brits and it welcomed a record number of us last year. If you mention to others that you haven't been before, they will look at you as if you're very slow to discover a holiday gem.

We flew with Jet2 from Birmingham Airport and started off with a treat via Holiday Extras. If you want a relaxing start, comfy hotel and less stress at the airport then I would always recommend trying them. To be completely honest, I travel a lot and I have never been able to find what they offer anywhere else without paying a lot more.

We stayed at Jiva Beach Resort in Fethiye and it is absolutely perfect whether you are new to the region, or one of the many return guests. Staff are friendly and always helpful, everywhere looks beautiful and the food is top notch. It also has a few surprises which go beyond what you would expect.

The rooms at Jiva Beach are light, airy and comfortable | Jet2

Our room was light and airy but well air conditioned. It was beautifully presented and comfortable, with a really good range of high quality and nicely scented toiletries. The restaurant is as beautiful as the rest of the hotel. It is a self-service buffet so the range is impressive but always fresh and often made just for you. You can stick with English traditions, take a tour of the world via sushi, pizza and curry or immerse yourself in the utterly divine tastes of Turkey. I would recommend the latter and, with plenty of Turkish families also opting for Jiva Beach for their holidays, it is easy to spot which are the best new flavours to try.

Queues were a rarity during our stay but the indoor barbecue was always the most popular. Occasionally you had to wait a few minutes for the latest batch of succulent fish, meat or veg to be flame grilled but watching that is part of the experience. The salad bar was incredible, crammed with so many different types of olives and pickles, and the pudding area was unavoidable. A thing of true beauty without even having to take a bite. Presentation is key to food and not easy at a buffet. This is another level and makes it hard to resist taking photos to remind you just how impressive it is at every single serving.

Everything is beautifully presented in the restaurant at Jiva Beach Resort | Jet2

The list of cocktails is impressive. It varies slightly at each of the venue's bars but nothing is too much trouble if you have a special request. My favourite Jiva bar was, no surprise ... on the beach. It is a beautiful spot with comfortable loungers and very popular pods which are perfect for relaxing couples or larger families. There is always something taking place whether you fancy a late night dance under the moonlight or bowls on the beach. Just get involved and make new friends along the way.

Everything is luxury at Jiva Beach including the beach | Jet2

We hired a car for a couple of days to explore and found ourselves driving heading to a different bit of coast through the most wonderfully tree-filled mountains. It was a great opportunity to see local crafts and farming away from the usual tourist traps, getting under the skin of a country that was new to us. The warm welcome continued wherever we went and, although lots of the eateries had only just opened for the summer season, there were always locals willing to offer advice about the best places to eat. As you might expect, they know their stuff and never let us down.

One of my favourite experiences of the holiday was seeing the utterly incredible kings' tombs carved into the cliffs. You have to see them to believe just how huge yet intricate they are and they should be on all visitors' must-see list.

Tips are a way of life in Turkey so be prepared and go with the local customs. Having said that, they want to encourage tourists and the number of hotels being built in the area makes it clear that they are prepared for numbers to keep on shooting up over coming years.

The one thing everyone mentions about visits to Turkey is the shopping. This is a shopaholic's heaven. Yes, the markets are crammed full of the 'genuine fakes' which tempts most Brits to take an empty suitcase with them. But there is more to it than that. The markets are overflowing with wonderful craft items and incredible locally made produce. My top bargains were tea which opens into flower blooms when you pour on hot water and honey made from bees that have feasted on the local blossom.

There's something for everyone and a week simply isn't enough to see, taste and do it all. We'll be back and several of our friends have said they want to join us for the next holiday. Jiva Beach is a resort where guests return year after the year. My only challenge is that I also want to explore other regions of Turkey. So much to do, so little time!

My top tip now, admittedly stolen from other travellers who regularly go to Turkey, is avoid the main summer season. Nip in either before it starts or just as it ends. That way you get the best the country has to offer without the unbearable heat. However, I admit that only works for shade-lovers and I know plenty of folk who wish every day to be as hot as possible as they bake in the sun.

What really makes you warm to Turkey is the welcoming hospitality. Yes, there is an expectation of tips but there is also great service. It is not just the smile, it is taking time to answer your questions, get to know you and what you like ... even if you are only there for a few days but wishing it was longer.