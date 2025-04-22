Island paradise is newest and furthest of East Midlands Airport’s destinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of a number of new routes available from East Midlands Airport has instantly become the furthest destination, at 2,793 miles away.

Boa Vista, one of the largest of the Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic Ocean west of Senegal, is a new destination that TUI has launched from East Midlands Airport, with twice-weekly flights getting underway from the beginning of May through to the end of October.

A 12 mile-long beach gives Boa Vista all the hallmarks of a perfect desert island, while humpback whales can be seen offshore and Sal Rei, the capital, boasts a maze of colourful lanes showing off the melting pot of culture the country is known for.

TUI has also announced Burgas in Bulgaria as a new destination from East Midlands Airport for summer 2025. A short transfer to Sunny Beach, one of the most popular coastal resorts, gives visitors access to golden sands and the clear waters of the Black Sea along with plenty of family activities.

Santa Monica Beach is one of Boa Vista's many attractive features

There are also opportunities for more people to enjoy some of the airport’s existing popular destinations. Jet2 has announced extra capacity on its Corfu route this year, with weekly Friday services planned from July to September.

For later in the year, Jet2 has also expanded capacity on its flights to Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Malta, Paphos and Tenerife for winter, along with two weekly Christmas Market services to Berlin from late November to mid-December for the first time this year, plus a new route to Budapest between this October and next April.

For those already thinking ahead to next summer, Jet2 has added six new destinations which are already on sale, including Agadir (Morocco), Costa de Almeria (Spain), Preveza and Halkidiki (Greece), and Pula and Split (Croatia). There are also extra flights and holidays on sale for Jersey with Jet2, offering new Saturday services until 10 October 2026.

Customer Services and Planning Director at East Midlands Airport, Mike Grimes, said: “We’re always looking to expand the list of places our customers can reach, so I’m delighted with announcements from two of our main airlines offering great new destinations and extra capacity on some of our existing popular routes. It adds even greater choice this summer and next, as well as for this winter.

“I feel sure that Boa Vista in Cape Verde will be a really popular option for people who want an effortless start to their getaway with us at East Midlands Airport. They can get in the holiday mood in our brand new restaurant Alembic, refurbished Escape Lounge or Castle Rock’s new and refurbished bars.”