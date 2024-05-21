Minnie, Mickey, Donald, Goofy and co, set to skate to arena near you (photo: Disney On Ice)

Disney On Ice family-friendly fun is set to skate across the UK this winter with Road Trip Adventures.

Fans can expect fun-filled excursions to iconic Disney destinations, debuting a new European tour.

Families will be whisked away on an immersive experience jam-packed with unexpected high jinks, surprises and magical participatory moments.

Featuring new and classic tales, enter enchanting Disney Kingdom as multi-generational entertainment skates into an arena near you.

World class skating, high-flying acrobatics and up-close character interactions await UK-wide audiences.

Hit the road for high-octane ride, experiencing Disney and Pixar amazing adventures showcasing Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana and Frozen all in one brrriliant ice extravaganza.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on memory-rich escapades. See the world from London rooftops with Mary Poppins and Jack with his band of dancing lamplighters.

Travel to sun-soaked Motunui to help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Discover a whole new world by being swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade, filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie and a new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.”

Mosey on over to larger than life comedic carnival to team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.

Supporting the cast behind the scenes is an expert team creating 103 props and 275 costumes, taking 14 hours to set up, transported in 17 trucks from city to city.

The production visits Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and London from October 30 to January 5.,

Priority customers' pre-sale best tickets already available via www.prioritycustomer.co.uk, general sale seats become available from Friday May 24 at www.disneyonice.co.uk site.

Dates and venues

Birmingham Oct 30 - Nov 10

Nottingham Nov 14-17

Newcastle Nov 20-24

Belfast Dec 4-8

Manchester Dec 11-15

Sheffield Dec 18-22