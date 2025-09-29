East Midlands Airport: The 9 new direct routes launching from East Midlands Airport in 2026

The summer holidays may be over, but the sun-lovers among you may already be contemplating your next trip for 2026.
It’s no secret that booking holidays well in advance can save hundreds of pounds, which is why it’s a good idea to already have one eye on your plans for next year.
With more than 80 destinations to choose from, those of us here in Nottinghamshire are lucky to have the East Midlands Airport on our doorstep.
But if none of those take your fancy, you’ll be pleased to know that the airport is operating more than half a dozen new routes in 2026.
From North Africa to the beautiful Mediterranean, many of these routes are already taking bookings.
Explore these 9 new destinations that you can fly direct to from East Midlands Airport in 2026: