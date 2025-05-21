Drivers urged to check cars ahead of Bank Holiday as confidence in basic maintenance remains low

As millions prepare to hit the roads this May Bank Holiday weekend, new research reveals that more than a third of UK drivers lack confidence in performing basic car maintenance checks.

According to a recent survey, 35% of drivers admit they don’t feel confident carrying out simple vehicle checks. This comes as over half (58%) of motorists are expected to travel during the long weekend, prompting National Highways and Kwik Fit to renew calls for drivers to prepare their vehicles before setting off.

In 2024 alone, more than 48,000 breakdowns were recorded on major A roads and motorways during May and June. Tyre defects were a leading cause, accounting for nearly one in five (19%) of all breakdowns throughout the year. Despite this, only 13% of drivers say they check their tyre tread and just 16% check tyre pressure before embarking on a long journey.

The call to action is part of the ongoing T.R.I.P. campaign—Top-up, Rest, Inspect, Prepare—which aims to educate drivers on essential pre-journey checks. Alarmingly, one in five (22%) drivers admit they don’t know what checks to perform before a long trip.

A lack of knowledge and concerns about safety are the main reasons behind this uncertainty. Among those who feel unconfident, 41% cite not knowing what to look for and worrying about the implications for safety as their top concerns.

To bridge this knowledge gap, Kwik Fit and National Highways are offering free Car Care Evenings—available in both mixed and women-only formats. These sessions are designed to help drivers gain hands-on experience and build confidence in maintaining their vehicles.

Sheena Hague, National Highways’ Director of Road Safety, emphasized the importance of preparation: “We know that a significant number of breakdowns can be prevented by a simple check of your car, and we want people to feel confident doing that. Car Care Evenings are an excellent way to increase your knowledge and help keep yourself and other road users safe.

Dan Joyce, Operations Director at Kwik Fit, added:

“We want everyone to be armed with the knowledge to carry out simple checks before travelling and reduce the likelihood of experiencing any car trouble on the road. Our free Car Care Evenings are a great way for drivers to get hands-on experience in making these checks and be confident that they are properly prepared for their trips.

With the roads expected to be busy, both organisations are encouraging drivers to take a few minutes to ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy—potentially saving themselves from delays, stress, and costly repairs.

For advice on pre-travel car checks, women’s only and mixed Car Care Evenings and for further information, drivers can visit kwik-fit.com.

For more information on the T.R.I.P. campaign, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/trip/.