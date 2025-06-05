‘Do one thing for the environment’ this World Environment Day

Matt Kitchin (centre) at the launch of the electric buses in Chesterfield

Local people in Chesterfield have been encouraged to ‘do one thing to help our local environment” this World Environment Day by changing journeys from car to bus.

Research show that buses are an environmentally-friendly and sustainable travel option, with one fully loaded double-decker bus capable of taking up to 75 cars off the road. Having even more people change journeys from car to bus is key in both helping to preserve our local environment and to in delivering the country’s net zero goals.

Everyone swapping just two car trips a month to the bus would save nearly 15.8 million tonnes of CO2e by 2050, equivalent to the total emissions. This would deliver reductions in air quality pollution valued at £28m, enough to pay for 800 nurses, yield £14.9bn in health benefits, enough to build 33 new NHS hospitals, and deliver reductions in congestion valued at £29.4bn.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, which runs services in Chesterfield, said: "We all know that we need to do more to help our local environment – and making the change to switch a few journeys from car to bus each month is a wonderful and great value way to you your bit.

“This does not mean that you need to give up your car - small changes made to how we travel can deliver big improvements to our environment and our health. It is all about doing one thing to help our local environment – making a commitment to change over some journeys.”

Stagecoach has a proud history of working to improve the environment in the region, continuing to develop its modern fleet of buses to produce the least possible emissions and in Derbyshire, in March this year, it introduced its first electric buses into Chesterfield. The project was part of a £31m investment in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and UK Government.

The new buses have replaced over two-thirds of Stagecoach’s conventional diesel fleet at Chesterfield and across the north-eastern part of Derbyshire. The project included installing a charging infrastructure with a 4.5Mw power supply to Chesterfield depot. This new electric fleet alone is saving over 102,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year compared to diesel, helping to bring cleaner air to the local community.

A total of 57 single and double-decker electric buses have been introduced into Chesterfield.