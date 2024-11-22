Discover the magic of Trentino in Italy's Dolomites this Christmas

Nestled in the heart of the awe-inspiring Dolomites, the northern Italian region of Trentino is home to a wide range of enchanting Christmas Markets all of which capture the true essence of the season.

Guests are invited to discover the region this Christmas and embrace the festivities around them. From the charming markets of Trento which fill the city’s main piazza with Christmas cheer to the lesser known but enchanting markets of villages such as Rovereto and Siror (which is home to the oldest market in the region), Trentino is not to be missed by travellers this Christmas.

Trento: for a city break with Christmas flare

The beautiful city of Trento provides the ultimate Christmas escape for those seeking a little Dolce Vita this winter season. Between November and December, the historic Piazza Fiera and Piazza Mostra come alive with the festive air and magic of the season. From the delicious scent of roasted chestnuts to the vast rows of colourful markets which boast treasure chests of local produce and quality products; all dressed up in their finest decorations and sparkling lights.

Trento Christmas Market

The Trento Christmas Market is also perfect for those wanting to ditch the usual choice of cheese raclette or heavy fondue and feast on delicious and fresh pizza at Albert Pizza, a Trento Stalwart, alongside some Dolomite wine. Those looking for a more gourmet experience can indulge in delicious pasta made from the finest northern Italian ingredients at Le Due Spade. As an alternative to sticky glühwein, visitors can also toast the festive season with a glass of Trentino’s famous sparkling wine whilst taking in the amazing Christmas atmosphere around them. Visitors can also head to the stunning La Vie en Rose Bar where they can relax and unwind after a busy day of exploring the market and Christmas shopping.

Rovereto: for a touch of dolce vita amidst the festivities

Just a stone's throw away from Trento, visitors will also find the enchanting market of Rovereto boasting an incredible atmosphere characterised by the elegance and charm of the lights that scatter the streets and dance through the city. Those looking for an extra special experience can delight in visiting the renowned MART gallery, where they can immerse themselves in Rovereto's fascinating art and culture. These are also the features that inspire the Christmas market in Rovereto, which is characterised by a magical atmosphere, Christmas music, and cribs in the historic streets of the city.

The typical wooden huts offer culinary delicacies, local handicrafts and gift ideas and a cup of hot mulled wine to warm you up. A Christmassy course takes you through the old town with its medieval towers, residences from the 18th century and interesting museums.

Siror: Discover the oldest Christmas Market in Trentino

The Siror Christmas Market is the oldest Christmas Market in Trentino and every year the ancient village of Primiero transforms into a charming winter wonderland. The characteristic small wooden houses, ancient barns and stables in the old town centre are transformed into picturesque shops where guests can find original Christmas gifts: decorations, nativity scenes, handicrafts and numerous sweet and savoury delicacies, such as the typical Siror brazedel, Trentino zelten, cold meats, honey, pancakes and many other delights. A tour of the village on board the troika, a traditional horse-drawn sleigh, and a stop at the "My Christmas Tree" competition exhibition, where you can find hints and ideas for a different fir tree and vote for the most original tree, are highly recommended.

During the Christmas Market, sculptors from all over Italy will take part in the traditional 'Arte Natale' Sculpture Symposium and create small wooden masterpieces under the curious eyes of the public. Given the proximity to the San Martino di Castrozza-Passo Rolle ski slopes, which are only 13 kilometers away, a visit to the Siror Christmas Market will be an excellent opportunity to end the first skiing of the season on a high note.

For more information on Trentino’s Christmas Markets, please visit https://www.visittrentino.info/en/guide/christmas-markets