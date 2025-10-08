Derbyshire residents urged to use Stagecoach App to plan journeys after water-main work forces bus diversions

Local residents have been encouraged to use the Stagecoach App to plan their journey and track their bus, after it was announced that the A632 at Long Duckmanton will close to buses and all other traffic for 10 weeks.

Severn Trent Water has announced that it will close the road completely from Monday 13 October 2025 until Friday 19 December 2025 inclusive.

Bus services 1 and will need to divert via Brimington Common, Brimington and Inkersall, rejoining the normal route at Duckmanton. Buses will stop at all bus stops on the diversion route, but journey times will be extended, and a revised timetable will be in place for the duration of the works. Once the road is reopened, services will revert to the previous route and timetable.

Buses will leave Chesterfield at the same times as they do currently. Arkwright Town will be served by Service 1 only for the duration of the works, with Service 2 not serving Arkwright Town.

Due to the extra time required to complete the diversion route, most journeys on Service 1 will terminate at Shirebrook and most journeys on Service 2 will terminate at Bolsover.

For travel between Shirebrook, Langwith and Whaley Thorns, customers are requested to use Service 23. For travel between Bolsover, Scarcliffe and Palterton, they are requested to use Service 53.

Matt Kitchin, local Managing Director for Stagecoach said: “We sincerely apologise to our customers for this disruption, which has been caused by Severn Trent Water’s roadworks.

“Our team is working hard to minimise disruption to customers, and I would encourage everyone to make sure that you have the Stagecoach App, so you can plan your journey, track your bus, and buy your tickets before you board. The app is free to download from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.”