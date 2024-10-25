Derbyshire council saves two bus services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new operator to run two bus services has been secured by Derbyshire County Council.

Derbyshire Community Transport (DCT) ran a number of services for the council, including two scheduled bus services, the 147 from Belper to Street Lane, Marehay via Ripley and the 148 from Alfreton to Codnor via Pentrich.

Unfortunately DCT signalled their intention to close down by the end of October, leaving these services without an operator.

Following lots of work by the County Council the new contracts to continue these services have been awarded to Notts and Derby Buses, who will start running the routes from 1 November 2024 – meaning there will be no gap in service.

Notts and Derby Buses will run the servuce

The services will run almost the same number of journeys as now, but to make the service more economically viable and efficient they will run on a ‘One driver, one bus’ basis. This means that the services will have a break in the middle of the day for the driver to stop for lunch so there will be some timing changes to the services.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We were very sorry to hear the news that DCT could not carry on trading so we’ve been working hard to look for new operators for the services they ran on our behalf.

“I’m pleased to be able to say that Notts and Derby buses will take on these two important bus routes from 1 November. This means that, despite additional costs, we have secured replacements to be able to continue these services that I know are very important to these local communities. Thank you to the County Council’s public transport team for their quick work on this which will also mean there’s no gap in these new services taking over from DCT.”

Timetable details for both services will shortly be available at www.Derbysbus.info

The county council is working on finding new contractors for the other services provided by DCT, the shopping bus service and Travel Derbyshire on Demand and hopes to have more news shortly.