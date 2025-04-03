Council put tender out for new bus service for Holymoorside to Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire County Council is looking for a bus operator to run a new service, the 84. This will go from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Spital, Chesterfield town centre, Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside and return.

Any bus operators interested are asked to respond to the council by 1pm Friday 4 April, with their price for running this service. It is hoped that the new service will be operational as soon as possible, and by the end of next week at the latest.

Derbyshire County Council’s Executive Director for Place, Chris Henning, said: “We are hopeful that we will get some interest in this new service.

“The 170, when it was run by Hulleys, was a commercial service and ran from Bakewell to Chesterfield through Holymoorside and on to the hospital. When they went out of business this route was taken on by Stagecoach who were unable to run the route on exactly the same lines, leaving people without a service.

“We know that many people from Holymoorside in particular relied on the bus to get them into Chesterfield, to shops and doctors and we are very hopeful that we will have a bus to enable them to do just that shortly.”

Tenders are invited from bus operators for the new 84 service to run from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Spital, Chesterfield town centre, Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside and return, once an hour Monday to Saturday.