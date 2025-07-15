Budget-friendly summer adventures, in Chesterfield, start with Stagecoach

Family adventures by bus

As the summer holidays roll in, Stagecoach Yorkshire, Derbyshire’s leading bus and coach operator, invites families to swap the car for a carefree adventure and explore the region’s most spectacular spots for a fraction of the cost.

With fares capped at just £3 per journey, free bus travel, with a bus pass, for concessions, and incredible value options like Dayriders and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.

In and around Chesterfield, there are wonderful places to enjoy:

Queens Park - Bus stop: Riverside Retail Park – Services: 16, 39

Chesterfield Bowl – Bus stop: Brittania Road – Service: 16

Tapton Lock – Bus stop: Sainsbury’s – Service: 90, 90a, 90b

Revolution House – Bus stop: Swanwick Hall – Service: 50a

If you want to travel further afield, the Peak Sightseer open-top bus season runs daily until 21 September, then weekends only from 27 September until 25 October. Red Route buses travel one way in a loop with stops including Chatsworth House, Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water.

Meanwhile, Blue Route stops include: Chatsworth House, Baslow Nether End for Baslow Edge, Longshaw Lodge for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate, Castleton for Peveril Castle and the breathtaking views of Winnats Pass, and Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Day tickets are available for just £12 for Adults, £7 for Under-19’s and Concessions, and just £30 for a Group of up to five people. 48-hour tickets are only £22 for Adults and £55 for any Group of up to five people. You can buy Peak Sightseer tickets from your driver. Under-5's and well-behaved dogs travel free.

Also, customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a Group day or 48-hour ticket.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together—comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.