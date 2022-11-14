Young boxer fights in charity fundraiser event

Oliver, aged 12

Oliver Kirton started boxing mainly just for fitness and a hobby six months ago at Fitness Factory, Chesterfield, when he was then offered the chance to take part in a charity bout at Staveley, in aid of Ashgate Hospice.

The 12-year-old, who attends Parkside Community School, was very nervous and wasnt sure whether to do this but as he confidence and fitness grew, he said yes, so his fight was to be on the 29th of October at the Speedwell Rooms in Staveley..

The day soon came round and, with two weeks to go, Oliver found out his grandad has cancer in his blood which made him even more determined to do this for the charity – but most of all for his grandad.