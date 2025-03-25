Yakuza miss golden opportunity to put pressure on TTC in season finale

Cromfords Dave Molyneux delivering a short backspin serve.

Yakuza entertained Cromford TTC at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams in a match where Cromford were to be potentially crowned champions of the Matlock Table Tennis League after 20 trophy-less seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfancied Yakuza threw a potential spanner into Cromfords aspirations and celebrations with a classic minnows against the giants performance at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. The match had everything you would expect in gladiatorial combat.

With Cromford expecting a routine win from their class team of superstars, Yakuza provided challenging opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Underdogs Yakuza raced into a two game lead courtesy of John Davies and veteran performer Dave Kelly. All nine singles matches were close and could have either way in any of the matches.

Yakuzas John Davies with his spin king serve to bamboozle Cromfords Mark Briddon

Match of the evening was Yakuza's John Davies against Cromfords Dave Molyneux. The match went to the wire with Davies winning 11-8 in the fifth game. Yakuza continued driving forward and raced into a 5-1 lead.

Cromford clawed their way back and at the end of the ninth game the score stood at Yakuza leading

5-4. Another attacking doubles display provided the backdrop for a five set thriller. With a packed capacity crowd not wishing to go home the game of course went to five games with Cromford squeezing through by the smallest margins. Phew, non stop action but Yakuza will rue this missed opportunity to take the championship to the wire. Cracking match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week saw Rowsley Rockets visit Wingerworth to play the Explosives. Rowsley went for experience bringing in Neil Marples alongside Keith Bradshaw and Phil Rastrick. This experience alongside plenty of guile saw Neil Marples stroll through a deserved Man of the Match performance where he didn’t drop a set. Keith also dominated his matches winning all three as well. Explosives needed something to go their way and an unexpectedly under par performance from Phil Rastrick provided some respite for them. Casey Robbins had an impressive win in four sets and Ben Harris followed this up with a comprehensive win in straight sets. The match of the night saw Andrew Poole take a commanding 2-0 lead over Phil before the inevitable comeback with Phil bringing it back to 2-2. However Andrew took the spoils in the decider which gave Wingerworth their crucial third win of the evening. Rowsley went on to win an entertaining doubles in four sets giving a final score and a deserved win of 7-3 for Rowsley.

Week 19 saw the rematch between The Ecobats and Wingworth Detonators, it was not something that The Ecobats were looking forward to after the previous encounter was a 10-0 drubbing by the Detonators. But this time with the The Ecobats perhaps having a home advantage was a completely different affair.

With Ant Gregory winning the 1st Set against Mick Bunting the home side was off to the best of starts. Andy Hampson beat Adam Bush in 3 then Rob Blackburn beat Tim Elkington in 3 with the help of a few lucky edges in the final 15-13 game. Adam showed how his game had improved over the season by taking Mick to a deciding game before Mick got the better of him, later Adam was to have his best win of the season by digging deep to beat Tim in 5 games.

Tim was not having his best of nights but his speed was too much for Ant’s Penhold style and spin. With another 5 game win (Ant v Andy) The Ecobats found themselves with a 5-4 lead, meaning the Detonators had to win the doubles to prevent an unexpected loss and Mick and Tim were more than up to that challenge beating Rob and Adam in 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final result a 5-5 draw with Rob Blackburn getting his first player of the match.

Another close match was played at Whitworth. Whitworth 1st played Tideswell Tornadoes at home on Wednesday. The result was a 5-5 draw. Andy Middleton won all three of his singles, and as a result was player of the match. The result was in doubt until the doubles, which Tideswell Tornadoes won in four games.

Marehay Mayhem hosted Old King and the Coles at the Cromford Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday. Thanks to James Cantrill, who agreed to double up on the night, Marehay were able to field a full team.

Adam Jolly was player of the match winning all 3 for Marehay but that would be the best they could do. At 6-3 Old King conceded the doubles to make the final score 6-4 to them.

James continues to improve and had some great rallies and was unlucky not to take a game off Choc. If he keeps improving like this he will soon be racking up wins against 1st division players.