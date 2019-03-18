World champion Cobley ready for his K-1 debut

Staveley’s multiple world champion Aaron Cobley is hoping to take another step next month towards his dream of becoming a professional fighter.

Nineteen-year-old Cobley makes his competitive debut in the sport of K-1 as part of a big tournament at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United, on Sunday, April 7. And he says he is raring to go, even though he doesn’t yet know who his opponent will be.

“Whoever it is, I tend to keep a clear mind and focus on trying to do my best,” said Cobley, who has been winning titles and trophies in kickboxing and taekwondo since the age of eight.

“My training is coming on quite well, and I am feeling ready for the fight. I can’t wait to put on a good show. Even if I don’t win, I’ll be happy if I learn something.”

K-1 is a combat sport similar to kickboxing but one that combines the most skilful elements of all the martial arts.

The Bramall Lane fight launches a big year for Cobley that also includes the World Taekwondo Team Championships in Scotland, where he will be representing England, and then the World Kickboxing Championships in Austria.

He added: “I want to thank all my family, friends, coaches and sponsors for their ongoing support. Without them, I would not be achieving my success.”